Trump nominates Indian origin diplomat as US envoy to Ethiopia

Trump nominates Indian origin diplomat as US envoy to Ethiopia
June 18
11:24 2020
NEW YORK: US President Donald Trump has nominated an Indian-origin American diplomat to be his country’s ambassador to Ethiopia. Trump announced on Monday the nomination of Geeta Pasi, who is now the principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Africa at the State Department.

Pasia is a member of the US Senior Foreign Service and has served as US Ambassador to Djibouti and Chad. She has also been a political officer at the US Embassy in New Delhi and Deputy Chief of US Mission in Dhaka.

Pasi has also served as the Director of the Office of Career Development and Afghanistan Desk Officer in the Office of Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh Affairs. She joined the US Foreign Service in 1988.

