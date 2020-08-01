India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Trump says he’ll ban TikTok from operating in US

Trump says he’ll ban TikTok from operating in US
August 01
11:03 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has said that he will ban the popular Chinese-owned video app TikTok from operating in the country through an executive order as early as Saturday, according to media reports.

Speaking to reporters on board the Air Force One on Friday, the President said: “As far as TikTok is concerned, we’re banning them from the US.” Trump said he could use emergency economic powers or an executive order as early as Saturday to officially bar the company from the US, The Hill news website reported.

“Well, I have that authority. I can do it with an executive order or that,” the President said, while signalling that he was not supportive of allowing an American company to acquire TikTok. Trump’s announcement came hours after reports that Microsoft was in talks to purchase TikTok from Beijing-based company ByteDance.

That report emerged around the same time news outlets reported that Trump was considering signing an executive order requiring ByteDance to divest the American portion of TikTok due to concerns that the company may be giving sensitive US data collected through the app to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), said The Hill news website.

Trump administration officials have for weeks floated taking action against TikTok due its connections to China. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made similar comments earlier this month, announcing that the administration was considering banning Chinese apps, including TikTok, due to national security concerns.

The US President’s announcement also came nearly a month after India on June 29 banned 59 Chinese apps, including TikTok, over national security concerns. Pompeo had welcomed India’s move, saying the “clean app” policy will promote New Delhi’s national security against the CCP spying on the country.

“We welcome India’s ban on certain mobile apps that can serve as appendages of the CCP’s surveillance state. India’s ‘clean app’ approach will boost India’s sovereignty, will also boost India’s integrity and national security as the Indian government itself has stated,” he had said.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will the Quad contain china's influence in the Indian Ocean?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

    Dafabet Gaming Portal

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac O’Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    RT @indiatvnews: BREAKING: राज्यसभा सांसद अमर सिंह का सिंगापुर में निधन #AmarSingh https://t.co/ibydXt9OsP
    h J R

    - August 1, 2020, 11:25 am

    RT @indiatvnews: BREAKING: Amar Singh passes away #AmarSingh https://t.co/1I6zEVEjuG
    h J R

    - August 1, 2020, 11:18 am

    #India Premier sends Eid-ul-Azha greetings to #Bangladesh counterpart - https://t.co/GZ6zMeoDPS Get your news feat… https://t.co/aXEnil3piE
    h J R

    - August 1, 2020, 5:53 am

    'Incomplete shutdown among ... - https://t.co/Kq7tNrwr2n Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci… https://t.co/1UNPLt0XSJ
    h J R

    - August 1, 2020, 5:50 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    © 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.