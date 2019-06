Sikh man dons rainbow turban for Pride in California WASHINGTON: An Indian-origin Sikh neuroscientist, who is bisexual, has donned rainbow turban to ring in this year’s ‘Pride Month’ in the US, drawing a lot of praise from netizens for...

Indian wins USD 2.7 million in raffle draw in UAE DUBAI: An Indian expat won a staggering USD 2.7 million in a monthly raffle in the UAE, a media report said Tuesday. Sanjai Nath R, who had purchased the ticket...

China warns citizens against travelling to US BEIJING: In an unusual move, China Tuesday issued a travel alert for its citizens visiting the US, warning them of harassment and public security issues in the country as bilateral...

Trump says wants ‘substantial trade deal’ with UK LONDON: US President Donald Trump said Tuesday he hoped his country would agree a “very, very substantial trade deal” with post-Brexit Britain. “We are going to get it done,” he...

EU urges China to lift silence on Tiananmen crackdown BRUSSELS: The European Union on Tuesday urged China to lift the veil of silence it has dropped over the Tiananmen Square crackdown, saying it must acknowledge those killed or imprisoned...

Navy joins search operation for missing AN-32 aircraft ITANAGAR/NEW DELHI: A long-range maritime reconnaissance aircraft of Indian Navy was deployed on Tuesday as part of a massive search operation to trace an AN-32 transport aircraft of the Indian Air...

Kerala govt in constant contact with health ministry after Nipah virus confirmation: CM THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala government Tuesday said it is in “constant contact” with the Union Health ministry in the wake of confirmation about Nipah infecting a person in the state, a...

NCDRC directs Mercedes Benz to pay Rs 2 lakh to customer for defects NEW DELHI: Apex consumer body NCDRC has dismissed Mercedes-Benz India’s appeal against a state commission’s direction to pay Rs 2 lakh to a Chandigarh resident for constant defects in the...

Niti Aayog’s Governing Council to meet on Jun 15 NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the fifth meeting of Niti Aayog’s Governing Council on June 15 to discuss various issues concerning water management, agriculture and security, official...