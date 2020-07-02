India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Trump sees Chinese aggression in Ladakh as sign of its ‘true nature’

Trump sees Chinese aggression in Ladakh as sign of its ‘true nature’
July 02
11:50 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW YORK: US President Donald Trump sees China’s aggressive action along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh confirming the Chinese Communist Party’s “true nature”, according to his Spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany.

Asked at her briefing about China’s attack on Indian troops, McEnany said, “Trump had said that China’s aggressive stance along the India-China border fits in with the larger pattern of Chinese aggression in other parts of the world. And these actions only confirm the true nature of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).”

She said Trump was closely monitoring the situation with India and China and added, “Both India and China have expressed a desire to deescalate and we support a peaceful resolution of the current situation.”

Asked about India’s decision to ban TikTok and 58 other Chinese phone apps, she referred to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s statement earlier in the day. He called the apps potential “appendages of the CCP’s surveillance state” and welcomed India’s decision to ban them.

India’s ‘clean app’ approach will boost India’s sovereignty, will also boost India’s integrity and national security as the Indian government itself has stated,” he added. China is building up troops along the LAC, where a clash without firearms between Indian troops and China’s Peoples Liberation Army resulted in the deaths of at least 20 Indian Army personnel including a colonel.

China has refused to say how many of its personnel were killed. India’s Lieutenant General Harinder Singh and China’s Major General Liu Lin met on Tuesday at the LAC in an effort to defuse the situation.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Should India Stop all the Aid to Nepal?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

    Dafabet Gaming Portal

    ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

    www.nria.net

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

    Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


    Dr Horton residences at anson

    ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

    Star Tours

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    #Trump sees Chinese aggression in ... - https://t.co/K3fvYB4OCD Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #CCPâ€¦ https://t.co/4T6wRQTDf5
    h J R

    - July 2, 2020, 6:20 am

    Great opportunity for good Indian ... - https://t.co/bBydNQWKc0 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/TSABsrMGaq
    h J R

    - July 2, 2020, 6:16 am

    Chinese Trojans running amok in Indian FinTech - https://t.co/b64LY5tAv4 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/WetVryXCzM
    h J R

    - July 2, 2020, 6:12 am

    Tough norms for #Varanasi temples during 'Saawan' - https://t.co/AG2F3OmNk5 Get your news featured useâ€¦ https://t.co/mdrl52YDqK
    h J R

    - July 2, 2020, 6:08 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.