Trump sees Chinese aggression in Ladakh as sign of its ‘true nature’

NEW YORK: US President Donald Trump sees China’s aggressive action along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh confirming the Chinese Communist Party’s “true nature”, according to his Spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany.

Asked at her briefing about China’s attack on Indian troops, McEnany said, “Trump had said that China’s aggressive stance along the India-China border fits in with the larger pattern of Chinese aggression in other parts of the world. And these actions only confirm the true nature of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).”

She said Trump was closely monitoring the situation with India and China and added, “Both India and China have expressed a desire to deescalate and we support a peaceful resolution of the current situation.”

Asked about India’s decision to ban TikTok and 58 other Chinese phone apps, she referred to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s statement earlier in the day. He called the apps potential “appendages of the CCP’s surveillance state” and welcomed India’s decision to ban them.

“India’s ‘clean app’ approach will boost India’s sovereignty, will also boost India’s integrity and national security as the Indian government itself has stated,” he added. China is building up troops along the LAC, where a clash without firearms between Indian troops and China’s Peoples Liberation Army resulted in the deaths of at least 20 Indian Army personnel including a colonel.

China has refused to say how many of its personnel were killed. India’s Lieutenant General Harinder Singh and China’s Major General Liu Lin met on Tuesday at the LAC in an effort to defuse the situation.

