India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Trump showing ‘incredible irresponsibility’ by delaying transition process, says Biden

Trump showing ‘incredible irresponsibility’ by delaying transition process, says Biden
November 20
10:10 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

WASHINGTON: US President-elect Joe Biden on Thursday said that President Donald Trump was showing “incredible irresponsibility” by contesting the results of the presidential election and delaying the beginning of a transition process.

“Incredibly damaging messages are being sent to the rest of the world about how democracy functions,” New York Times quoted Biden as saying, adding that Trump’s reaction would ensure that he is remembered, “as being one of the most irresponsible presidents in American history.”
The US President has made debunked allegations that election was rigged and has refused to concede defeat to Biden. His campaign has filed a flurry of lawsuits in battleground states.

“I don’t know his motive, but I think it’s totally irresponsible,” Biden said of Trump’s actions. “It’s hard to fathom how this man thinks. I’m confident he knows he hasn’t won, and is not going to win, and we’re going to be sworn in on Jan 20.” Biden warned that the delayed transition process made it harder for him to plan an effective response to the coronavirus pandemic and that it could slow the nationwide distribution of vaccines.

“We can’t wait,” he said, calling vaccine distribution “one of the greatest operational challenges we will have faced as a nation.” He added, “There is no excuse not to share the data and let us begin to plan.” (ANI)

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will the Moderna vaccine get US approval by year end?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    Indian Hospitals Deploy Robots to A ... - https://t.co/CESXnDklVw Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #BestSupplementsOnline #Care #CoronaVaccineNews #CoronaVirusVaccine #DeliverSupplementsOnline #IndiaCovid19 #IndiaCovid19cases #OnlineSupplementsInAustralia #Steroids
    h J R

    - November 20, 2020, 12:06 pm

    India to send ... - https://t.co/3xXWjozLM3 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #BhutaneseSatelliteInIndia #BhutaneseSattelite #BJP #CoronaNews #CoronaUpdateIndia #CoronavirusVaccineUpdates #IndiaBhutanTies #IndiaFightsCorona #NarendraModi #Political #RuPayCard
    h J R

    - November 20, 2020, 9:44 am

    @ANI: PM Narendra Modi held a review meeting with Home Minister, National Security Advisor, Foreign Secretary, and top intelligence establishment over Nagrota encounter. It was found that the terrorists were planning a big attack on the anniversary of 26/11 terror attack: Govt Sources https://t.co/f4ubNq742N
    h J R

    - November 20, 2020, 9:40 am

    Gehlot on 'love-jihad' law: Marriage a matter of ... - https://t.co/6a3aUiDfvR Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AshokGehlot #Bihar #BiharCMNitishKumar #BiharElections #BJP #ChiargPaswan #HomeMinisterMP #India #LJP #LokJanshaktiParty #LoveJihaad #LoveJihaadLaw
    h J R

    - November 20, 2020, 9:39 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.