Trump terms China, India and Russia 'filthy', lauds his decisions on carbon emissions

Trump terms China, India and Russia ‘filthy’, lauds his decisions on carbon emissions
October 23
10:17 2020
Tennesse: US President Donald on Thursday (local time) termed China, India and Russia as “filthy” as he lauded his decisions with regard to reducing carbon emissions at Thursday’s final debate before the November 3 election.

“Look at China. How filthy it is. Look at Russia. Look at India, it’s filthy. The air is filthy,” said Trump while speaking on carbon emissions as he counters Democratic rival Joe Biden at a final debate moderated by NBC’s Kristen Welker.

“We have the trillion trees programme. We have some many different programmes. I do love the environment and what I do want is crystal clear air and water. We have the lowest carbon emissions which is a big standard which Barack Obama (former president).”

Trump further claimed that under his administration the US has had the lowest emission numbers in the last 35 years. “We have the best carbon emission numbers that we have had in the last 35 years. I took out the Paris accord because we spent trillions of dollars and we were treated very unfairly, ” he said without mentioning the word ‘climate change’ during his reply to the moderator.

Democratic rival Joe Biden responded saying that “Climate change is an existential threat to humanity, and we have a moral obligation towards it. We are being told by leading scientist we have no time and we will reach a time no return in 8-10 years.” “Four more years of this man (pointing to Trump), all those regulations will be eliminated that were put in to clean up the climate and to limit the emissions,” Biden said.

The final debate took place at the Curb Event Center at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, moderated by NBC’s Kristen Welker. (ANI)

