Trump threatens to send in army to end unrest

Has India messed up on its human capital amid lockdown? Capt Krishan Sharma India Post News Service & Agencies There has been no crisis larger than the recent migrant laborers, nearly 50 lakhs of them, fleeing across the country to...

After becoming part of G7 meet India, Australia to hold virtual summit NEW DELHI: After both India and Australia accepted the US offer to be part of the expanded G7 meet on China, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his counterpart Scott Morrison...

India already called Bharat in the Constitution: SC NEW DELHI: Hearing a petition seeking direction to the Centre to amend the Constitution and change the name of the country from India to Bharat, Chief Justice of India S.A....

Mallya to be flown, lodged in Mumbai on extradition NEW DELHI: On extradition to India, Vijay Mallya would be flown to Mumbai as the case against him was registered there, sources in the investigative agencies disclosed to IANS on...

Memories of being in a war zone SAEED NAQVI What does one make of it, this singular absence of even a column-inch worth of interest in this land of Vasudev Kutumbakam, when Nazism in its raw, naked...

India should push for relocating WHO headquarters to New Delhi Ram Krishna Sinha The scope of many reforms we need in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and Bretton-Woods Institutions (World Bank and the International Monetary Fund IMF) should now...

PM listed Art 370 abrogation, CAA, Ram temple settlement among key achievements NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently stated that abrogation of Article 370, settlement of the Ram Temple issue, criminalization of Triple Talaq and the amendment to the Citizenship Act...

Excellent job by India by clamping lockdown: Indian-American doc WASHINGTON: India has done an excellent job in reducing the coronavirus-related deaths by clamping a nation-wide lockdown to combat the deadly virus that has claimed over three lakh lives globally,...

Indian peacekeepers to be honored posthumously with UN medal UNITED NATIONS: Five Indian peacekeepers, who laid down their lives while serving in UN peacekeeping missions last year, are among 83 military, police and civilian personnel to be honored this...

Biden berates Trump as protests over Floyd’s death continue WASHINGTON: Former US Vice President and presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden blasted President Donald Trump for staging a photo op near the White House a day earlier as protesters...

Trump threatens to send in army to end unrest WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has threatened to send in the military to quell growing civil unrest in the US over the death of a black man in police custody. He...

US Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell resigns from post BERLIN: The US Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell has resigned from his post, following which Deputy Chief of Mission Robin Quinville became the charge d”affaires until a new ambassador is...

SRK’s foundation offers financial aid to Muzaffarpur station child MUMBAI: Recently, a video of a toddler pulling the shroud from the dead body of her mother at Bihar’s Muzaffarpur railway station had gone viral, highlighting the tragedy of migrant...

Urvashi switches on her ‘Beyonce mode’ MUMBAI: Bollywood actress and former beauty queen Urvashi Rautela has shared a throwback video where she switches on her ‘Beyonce mode’. In the Instagram video, Urvashi can be seen dancing on...

Facebook, Instagram users can now add music to posts from Saregama NEW DELHI: Saregama on Wednesday announced a global deal with the social networking giant where Facebook and Instagram users can add music to their posts and stories from Indias oldest...

Amitabh Bachchan: Mine is a ‘somehow managing to exist story’ NEW DELHI: Amitabh Bachchan is tagged as Bollywood’s “Shahenshah” but he doesn’t think he has a success story. The iconic star says he would describe his journey in showbiz as...

Adesh Kumar Gupta replaces Manoj Tiwari as Delhi BJP chief NEW DELHI: In the midst of the coronavirus crisis, the BJP high command has made a big change in Delhi as party President J.P. Nadda removed Manoj Tiwari from the...

DDA to amend guidelines, will allow 65 years plus on golf courses NEW DELHI: Days after IANS highlighted the Delhi Development Authority’s (DDA) discriminatory guidelines — barring persons above 65 years, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women and children below the age of...

BCCI looking at Aug-Sept window for Indian players’ camp NEW DELHI: The government has started the process of relaxing the lockdown guidelines which were put in place since March 25 in an effort to fight the coronavirus pandemic. And...