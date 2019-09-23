Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  • Trump vows to win the most-Hispanic state in 2020 at rally RIO RANCHO, New Mexico: President Donald Trump has sought to bolster his re-election chances with a political rally in the border state of New Mexico, appealing directly to Hispanic voters...
  • Two Italian officers to stand trial over deadly 2013 shipwreck ROME: Two Italian officers accused of delaying the response to a 2013 shipwreck in which some 260 migrants drowned will stand trial for manslaughter, a court in Italy has ruled. Dozens...
  • US immigration courts’ backlog exceeds 1 mn cases WASHINGTON: The backlogged deportation docket pending in American immigration courts surpassed one million cases in August, despite President Donald Trump’s administration’s varied attempts to cut back on asylum claims. The...
  • Indians wake up to benefits of ‘desi ghee’ for stronger bones BHARAT UPADHYAY NEW DELHI: All the members of New Delhi-based S. Rahul’s family are health-conscious. That’s the reason why olive oil bottles, often perceived to be a healthier option compared...
  • Taking paracetamol in pregnancy risks child’s behavior LONDON: Women who take paracetamol during pregnancy are at risk of having children with behavior problems, warn researchers. The study, published in the journal Paediatric and Perinatal Epidemiology, examined whether...
  • Lack of sleep does alter fat metabolism LONDON: Lack of sleep can be harmful as it can make participants feel less full after eating and metabolize the fat in food differently, says a study, adding to the...
  • Feeling depressed? This Chinese game may be the answer NEW YORK: When it comes to reducing depression risk among middle-aged and older adults in China, playing a game of mahjong may be the answer, according to new research. A...
  • Prepping for ‘Thalaivi’ Prepping to play late politician Jayalalithaa in her upcoming multi-lingual film “Thalaivi”, actress Kangana Ranaut recently underwent prosthetic measurements for the role in the US. Posting on Twitter pictures in...
  • Sunny, the painter Actress Sunny Leone has donned the painter’s hat. She was seen painting with her sons, Noah and Asher. The Bollywood star took to Twitter to share an image where she...
  • Neena wins netizens Veteran actress Neena Gupta ditched heels and flowing gown for a gala. Instead, she picked a neon cold shoulder outfit with a pair of sneakers, and won hearts of netizens....
  

Trump vows to win the most-Hispanic state in 2020 at rally

Trump vows to win the most-Hispanic state in 2020 at rally
September 23
13:59 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

RIO RANCHO, New Mexico: President Donald Trump has sought to bolster his re-election chances with a political rally in the border state of New Mexico, appealing directly to Hispanic voters with a message of economic prosperity, while doubling down on his hard-line border enforcement stance.

Trump supporters lined the highway September 16 to wave on the President as he arrived to a packed arena in conservative-leaning Rio Rancho, in a state where nearly half of the 2.1 million residents identify themselves as Hispanic or Latino – the highest ratio in the nation, according to the US Census Bureau. Elected Democrats led a counter-rally in adjacent Albuquerque amid a gaping ideological divide over immigration policy, gun control, abortion and other issues.

Vowing to win the New Mexico vote next year, Trump heralded surging oil production in New Mexico, increased local wages and decreasing unemployment nationwide among Hispanics.
New Mexico still has the third highest unemployment rate among states and the highest rates of poverty in the American West.

“You all look much better than you did three years ago… You’re doing better than any other state,” Trump said. “How do I lose New Mexico?”
Many Hispanic Americans, Trump insisted, support his plans for a border wall.
“They don’t want criminals coming across the border, they don’t want people taking their jobs… They want the wall.”

New Mexico is among the states that Trump lost in 2016 and wants to win in 2020. It provides a test of his appeal among Hispanics and residents near the border who have a stake in his immigration policies.
At a Democrat-led rally near downtown Albuquerque, a four-hour drive from the Mexico border, US.Rep. Debra Haaland described Trump as misogynistic and ego-driven.
“We have to fight like hell to make sure he loses New Mexico,” she said. “We can roll back Trump and we can roll back his policies and we can win New Mexico in 2020.”

Awaiting Trump’s arrival outside the Rio Rancho arena, 55-year-old Skeeter Trent said she believed the President could flip the state where Republicans haven’t won a presidential vote since George W. Bush’s re-election in 2004.
“I think that it’s great that Trump is coming out to New Mexico, in small town America,” Trent said.

With the arena full, thousands of people were still outside as the President arrived.
She expects his visit to spark excitement in New Mexico and help other GOP candidates seeking to succeed Democratic Sen. Tom Udall as he retires and to fill an open House seat as US Rep. Ben Ray Lujan seeks the Democratic nomination for US Senate.

Dianna Arvizu – an El Paso, Texas-native who now lives in Albuquerque – said she came to the rally to take a stand against socialism and abortion.
“This is big. He’s coming for us in New Mexico because he cares,” she said. “The old Democrats… they are not going to go for socialism. He’s going to win New Mexico.”

New Mexico has an unenforced criminal statute against most abortion procedures that could go into effect if the US. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.
A few dozen protesters gathered near the Rio Rancho arena – relegated to a small area across the street.

It was a smaller number of demonstrators than turned out during Trump’s two previous visits to the Albuquerque area in 2016, when street violence flared outside his rally at a convention center.
Trump went on to lose the state by 8 percentage points to Hillary Clinton. Libertarian candidate and former Gov. Gary Johnson took 9 per cent of ballots – votes that may be up for grabs in 2020.
Two years later, Democrats flipped a New Mexico congressional seat and the governor’s office while consolidating near-complete control of state government.

Hours before Trump’s visit, Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham accused the President of demeaning and demonizing Hispanics and immigrants.
“He didn’t raise the minimum wage,” she said, referring to a state law she signed to gradually raise the minimum wage to $12 an hour. “He’s not working to invest in renewable energy jobs.”
Trump also repeatedly signaled his support for 2nd Amendment rights. New Mexico this year enacted several new gun control measures that include expanding background checks to most private gun sales. AP

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Can Modi's Houston event boost Trump's re-election chances?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

Happy teachers day to all the teachers who somehow, somewhere not only invested their time into us but also taught… https://t.co/Ni7FTFD6O9
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- September 5, 2019, 7:06 am

Our deepest sympathy to Shri Jagannath Mishra's family. In this time of grief, our thoughts and prayers are with th… https://t.co/ygCPRNu1Ps
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 19, 2019, 6:12 am

Not all parts of Article 370 to be valid in Jammu & Kashmir: Home Minister Amit Shah. @AmitShah @narendramodihttps://t.co/zkrf5wfpHm
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 5, 2019, 5:50 am

New York’s India Day Parade to honour valour, the sacrifice of Armed Forces Read: https://t.co/PZwBYlrPDWhttps://t.co/YNNjkxtG5s
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 2, 2019, 6:31 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  • Trump vows to win the most-Hispanic state in 2020 at rally RIO RANCHO, New Mexico: President Donald Trump has sought to bolster his re-election chances with a political rally in the border state of New Mexico, appealing directly to Hispanic voters...
  • Two Italian officers to stand trial over deadly 2013 shipwreck ROME: Two Italian officers accused of delaying the response to a 2013 shipwreck in which some 260 migrants drowned will stand trial for manslaughter, a court in Italy has ruled. Dozens...
  • US immigration courts’ backlog exceeds 1 mn cases WASHINGTON: The backlogged deportation docket pending in American immigration courts surpassed one million cases in August, despite President Donald Trump’s administration’s varied attempts to cut back on asylum claims. The...
  • Indians wake up to benefits of ‘desi ghee’ for stronger bones BHARAT UPADHYAY NEW DELHI: All the members of New Delhi-based S. Rahul’s family are health-conscious. That’s the reason why olive oil bottles, often perceived to be a healthier option compared...
  • Taking paracetamol in pregnancy risks child’s behavior LONDON: Women who take paracetamol during pregnancy are at risk of having children with behavior problems, warn researchers. The study, published in the journal Paediatric and Perinatal Epidemiology, examined whether...
  • Lack of sleep does alter fat metabolism LONDON: Lack of sleep can be harmful as it can make participants feel less full after eating and metabolize the fat in food differently, says a study, adding to the...
  • Feeling depressed? This Chinese game may be the answer NEW YORK: When it comes to reducing depression risk among middle-aged and older adults in China, playing a game of mahjong may be the answer, according to new research. A...
  • Prepping for ‘Thalaivi’ Prepping to play late politician Jayalalithaa in her upcoming multi-lingual film “Thalaivi”, actress Kangana Ranaut recently underwent prosthetic measurements for the role in the US. Posting on Twitter pictures in...
  • Sunny, the painter Actress Sunny Leone has donned the painter’s hat. She was seen painting with her sons, Noah and Asher. The Bollywood star took to Twitter to share an image where she...
  • Neena wins netizens Veteran actress Neena Gupta ditched heels and flowing gown for a gala. Instead, she picked a neon cold shoulder outfit with a pair of sneakers, and won hearts of netizens....
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.