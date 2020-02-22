Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Trump will raise issue of religious freedom with Modi: White House

Trump will raise issue of religious freedom with Modi: White House
February 22
11:07 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump will raise the issue of religious freedom with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to India next week, the White House said on Friday, noting that the US has great respect for India’s democratic traditions and institutions.

“President Trump will talk about our shared tradition of democracy and religious freedom both in his public remarks and then certainly in private. He will raise these issues, particularly the religious freedom issue, which is extremely important to this administration,” a senior official told reporters in a conference call.

The official was responding to a question on whether the president was planning to speak to Modi on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or the National Register of Citizens.

Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are scheduled to travel to Ahmedabad, Agra and New Delhi on February 24 and 25.

“We do have this shared commitment to upholding our universal values, the rule of law. We have great respect for India’s democratic traditions and institutions, and we will continue to encourage India to uphold those traditions,” the official said, requesting anonymity.

“And we are concerned with some of the issues that you have raised,” the senior administration official said, in response to the question on CAA and NRC.

“I think the President will talk about these issues in his meetings with Prime Minister Modi and note that the world is looking to India to continue to uphold its democratic traditions, respect for religious minorities,” the official said.

“Of course, it’s in the Indian constitution — religious freedom, respect for religious minorities, and equal treatment of all religions. So this is something that is important to the president and I’m sure it will come up,” said the official.

Pointing out that India has a strong democratic foundation, the official said India is a country rich in religious, linguistic, and cultural diversity.

“In fact, it’s the birthplace of four major world religions,” the official noted.

“Prime Minister Modi, in his first speech after winning the election last year, talked about how he would prioritise being inclusive of India’s religious minorities. And, certainly, the world looks to India to maintain religious liberty and equal treatment for all under the rule of law,” said the senior administration official. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Will trump visit to India Strengthen Indo-US ties?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – Mountain House

Mounatin House

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

Trump will raise issue of religious freedom with Modi: White House - https://t.co/xYwM9oP6AB Get your news feature… https://t.co/QHjAxd2MgT
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 22, 2020, 5:37 am

No one needs to fear about #CAA, #NPR: Maha CM Thackeray after meeting PM Modi - https://t.co/E33SfSVr8Q Get your… https://t.co/GIsvCnaUt5
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 22, 2020, 5:36 am

Opulence beckons Trumps at ITC Maurya - https://t.co/5U1HzWQRLv Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 22, 2020, 5:34 am

#ICC Women's T20 World Cup: India beat Australia by 17 runs in opening match - https://t.co/3cxRy8MkUs Get your ne… https://t.co/2XdKcFtVd9
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 22, 2020, 5:33 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.