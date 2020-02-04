Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Trump wins Iowa Caucus

Trump wins Iowa Caucus
February 04
11:01 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Monday won the Iowa Caucus with the members of his Republican party standing solidly behind him.

While the focus of this year’s Iowa Caucus which formally kicks off the 2020 presidential season has been on the tough race among the over a dozen odd Democratic presidential aspirants, Trump, according to the local Des Moines Register, garnered the support of more than 95 percent of his party votes Monday night when the reports last came in.

“President Trump recaptures overwhelming Iowa Republican support,” Des Moines Register said.

“Republicans in Iowa, go out and Caucus today. Your great Trade Deals with China, Mexico, Canada, Japan, South Korea and more, are DONE. Great times are coming, after waiting for decades, for our Farmers, Ranchers, Manufacturers and ALL. Nobody else could have pulled this off! Trump had said earlier in the day.

In the US presidential elections system, the political parties have to undergo a democratic exercise in each of the 50 States either through caucus or primaries to elect their presidential nominees.

The winners of the primaries are finally declared as nominee by both the Republican and the Democratic parties held late summer, who then fight out in the November presidential elections. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Did Modi Govt. failed to save Air India?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – Mountain House

Mounatin House

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

Trump wins Iowa Caucus - https://t.co/CXBke9LbkN Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #TrumpWinsIowaCaucus
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 4, 2020, 5:31 am

Taranjt Singh Sandhu arrives in US as ambassador-designate, to present his credentials shortly -… https://t.co/vFlfDwIQEN
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 4, 2020, 5:30 am

Williamson ruled out of first two ODIs against India - https://t.co/WRUhlKdZY6 Get your news featured use… https://t.co/OVvCgJy2cu
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 4, 2020, 5:28 am

California police: 1 dead, 5 wounded in shooting on bus - https://t.co/uaqlqoP6Z7 Get your news featured use… https://t.co/AFJ5jKtunU
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 4, 2020, 5:27 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.