PM assures Covid vax soon, urges caution meanwhile NEW DELHI: Referring to his recent talks with scientists, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced that there would not be much delay in the availability of Covid-19 vaccine in...

Delhi taxi, bus operators’ associations to support ‘Bharat Bandh’ NEW DELHI: The Delhi Taxi Tourist Transporters Association has come out in support of the ‘Bharat Bandh’ call on December 8 by agitating farmers opposing the new agricultural laws. Various...

US post office to be named after slain Sikh police officer HOUSTON: A post office in the US city Houston will be named after Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal, the first Sikh Deputy in Texas’s Harris County who was shot dead while on...

Never forget injustice, says Owaisi on Babri demolition anniversary HYDERABAD: Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday urged people to remember and teach the next generation to remember the injustice done with the demolition of Babri Masjid at...

Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani tests Covid-19 positive WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has announced that his attorney and former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. In a tweet on Sunday night, Trump...

Weddings exempted from farmers ‘peaceful’ ‘Bharat Bandh’ call NEW DELHI: Farmer representatives from around 40 unions on Sunday requested a “peaceful Bharat Bandh” on December 8 and announced that weddings would be exempted from the nationwide protest. Baldev...

US on alert after link between Nevada govt website and ISI-linked company surfaces WASHINGTON: The United States and the Nevada government have been put on alert by an Anti-Voter Fraud group after a suspicious link was found between the state government website and...

PTI government has become nightmare for poor, says Jamaat-e-Islami chief LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government has become a nightmare for the poverty-ridden people, said Jamaat-e-Islami emir Senator Sirajul Haq. Dunya News quoted Haq as saying in a statement on Sunday that...

With 32,981 new cases, India’s COVID-19 count reaches 96,77,203 NEW DELHI: India has recorded 32,981 new COVID-19 infections and 391 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday. The overall COVID-19...

Amarinder writes to PM, seeks priority allocation of COVID-19 vaccine for Punjab CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, seeking priority allocation of the COVID-19 vaccine on account of its higher mortality...

‘Khalistani’ flags seen at London protest held in solidarity with Indian farmers LONDON: “Khalistani” flags were seen at a protest held outside the Indian High Commission in London on Sunday in support of the farmers protesting in New Delhi against the recently...

Dense fog engulfs Delhi-NCR NEW DELHI: Delhi residents woke up to a foggy morning on Monday as a thick layer of fog engulfed the national capital. Apart from Delhi, the fog was also witnessed...

Ind vs Aus: It feels like I have restarted my career, says Wade SYDNEY: Australia wicket-keeper batsman Matthew Wade on Monday said that it feels like that he has restarted his career over the last three years. Wade had led Australia in the...

US Covid-19 cases surge to over 14.5 million WASHINGTON: In another grim milestone, the number of coronavirus cases in the US have surged to more than 14.5 million, while the deaths have increased to over 281,130, the two...

Google Maps now lets anyone upload Street View photos with just a phone CALIFORNIA: Google has announced the launch of a new update that lets users create Street View photos using just a phone on Maps. With the new connected photos tool in...

Alia Bhatt shares her ‘special’ girl gang picture in latest post NEW DELHI: With COVID-19 induced lockdown restrictions being eased, actor Alia Bhatt is chilling with her girlfriends – and their mothers too! The 27-year-old actor on Sunday took to Instagram...

Pfizer becomes first pharma company in India to seek emergency use nod for its Covid-19 vaccine NEW DELHI: Pfizer India has become the first pharmaceutical firm to approach the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) seeking an emergency use authorisation for its Covid-19 vaccine in the...

‘Creativity against COVID’ : 2,800 artists converge on single platform to create world record CHANDIGARH: Chhapai, a Chandigarh-based startup along with International Art and Imagination Forum (IAIF) created a world record by bringing together 2,800 artists from over 100 countries at an event —...

UP becomes first state to conduct over 2 crore COVID-19 tests LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh has become the first state to have tested more than two crore samples for COVID-19, said Additional Chief Secretary Medical and Health Amit Mohan Prasad on Saturday....