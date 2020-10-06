India Post News Paper

Trump’s spokesperson latest in inner circle to test Covid positive

October 06
11:24 2020
NEW YORK: US President Donald Trump’s spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany on Monday became the latest person in his inner circle to test positive for Covid-19.

McEnany tweeted that she tested positive in the morning while showing no symptoms but had been negative in the earlier tests conducted since Thursday when Trump’s Counsellor Hope Hicks had been diagnosed with coronavirus.

Several people close to Trump have been diagnosed with Covid-19, including his campaign manager Bill Stepien, Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel, adviser Kellyanne Conway and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie.

Trump’s wife Melania has also tested positive for the virus. Attorney General William Barr has announced that he is self-quarantining because of possible exposure to coronavirus despite test reports returning negative. Three Senators have also tested positive and they include two on the Senate Judiciary Committee which must move the process for nominating Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

Their infection may derail the confirmation before the elections, which Trump wants. The convening of the Senate has been postponed to October 19, leaving just 14 days before the elections.

New Jersey State is conducting contact tracing for the people who attended a fundraiser that Trump attended in the state on Thursday before his infection was confirmed, Governor Phil Murphy said, calling Trump ‘irresponsible’. McEnany said that she did not know about Hicks’s infection when she held a briefing on Thursday and that no media people have been listed as close contacts by the White House Medical Unit.

