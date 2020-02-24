Something went wrong with the connection!

Trumps visit Sabarmati Ashram, try hands on charkha

February 24
15:31 2020
AHMEDABAD: US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Sabarmati Ashram for a few minutes after Trumps arrived at Ahmedabad airport on Monday.

A roadshow from the Airport to Sabarmati Ashram was organised during which thousands of people enroute of the cavalcade greeted the US President who is visiting India for the first time. Trump and First Lady paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at the Sabarmati Ashram.

During the brief stay here, they tried their hands on the charkha.

Trump spun charkha briefly and wrote in the visitor’s diary, “To my great friend Prime Minister Modi – Thank You for this wonderful visit.” However, there was no mention of Mahatma Gandhi by Trump in his remark in the visitors’ diary at Sabarmati ashram.

From Sabarmati Ashram, Trump and the First Lady arrived at Motera Stadium, in Ahmedabad where apart from Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat Chief minister Vijay Rupnai and Governor Acharya Devvrat are also present. IANS

