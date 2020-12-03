Tulsi Vivah celebrated at Lake County Temple with fervor

Geetha Patil

CHICAGO: Hindu Temple in Lake County, a Chicago Suburb, celebrated with great fervor TulsiVivah, an auspicious festival to honor the marital union of Lord Vishnu with Tulsi (Basil) plant.

The celebration also was with Karthik Purnima’sSatya Narayana Puja. Limited number of onsite grand sponsors and sponsors and many more online devotees participated in Tulsi Vivah – the ceremonial commemoration that rejoiced the traditions of a Hindu Wedding with a reduced amount of pomp and gaiety.

In adherence with Government guidelines, this year’s Tulsi Vivah and Shri Satya Narayana Puja were made simpler and followed social distancing rules and directions very strictly but focused on giving everyone the opportunity for watching the wedding ceremony and have the darshan of Ma Tulsi and Lord Krishan.

The main program started with Lord Ganesh and Navagraha Pujan that were followed by Shri Vishnu and Satya Narayana Pujan by Pt. Anil Joshi who performed all the Vedic rituals and chanted all the Vedic Maha and Beeja Mantras. He narrated the story of Swami Satya Narayana Katha to all the devotees to obtain full benefits of the Puja and be ready to help others e with humble mind and acts.

Later, began Ma Tulsi Vivah by performing welcome/Swagat of Ma Tulsi as a Bride into the Shrine by the temple priest, Pt Joshi Ma Tulsi and Lord Krishna Pujan were performed with all the Vedic rituals and Maha Mantras. Kanya Daanam and Gaow (Cow) Daanam rituals were formed. After tying the Mangal Sutra, Jaya Mala exchange, and offering of Sindhoor, the newlywed couple takes seven steps around the holy fire that is called Saptapadi, the most important rite of a Hindu marriage ceremony.

Pt. Joshi said that Hindu Philosophy teaches not only to love and nurture naturebut also feel the presence of holiness in all plants and respect their benefits to humanity and not destroy it. He further mentioned that Tulsi plant is believed to be an incarnation of Goddess Lakshmi and is considered very sacred and dear to Lord Vishnu. The plant holds great importance in the Hindu religion. It symbolizes purity, promotes longevity and happiness. Any marriages, puja or religious event in Hindu religion is incomplete without the use of Tulsi leaves.

This puja is mostly performed by married women to pray for marital bliss. Unmarried women also observe this day to get good husbands. The Tulsi wedding signifies the end of the monsoon and the beginning of the wedding season in Hinduism. He blessed all the devotees.

