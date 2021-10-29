India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Turkey, US discuss F-35 dispute

Turkey, US discuss F-35 dispute
October 29
11:19 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

ANKARA: Turkish and US Defence Ministers held a meeting here to resolve the conflict on the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program.

According to the Defence Ministry in Ankara, the two sides on Thursday also discussed financial issues of the program, adding that the two NATO allies have agreed to continue their talks, reports Xinhua news agency.

The discussion came ahead of a meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his US counterpart Joe Biden on the sidelines of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow scheduled to begin on Sunday.

The most important subject of this meeting would be the F-35 issue, Erdogan said on Monday, adding Ankara seeks the return of the $1.4 billion payment made for the fighter jets.

There are signals from Washington to deliver the F-16 warplanes in return for Turkey’s money paid for the F-35 program, he said.

Turkey’s procurement of the Russian S-400 missile defence systems prompted the US to remove Ankara from the F-35 program in 2019.

Tensions between the US and Turkey have since escalated over the deal, as Washington claimed that the S-400 systems would be incompatible with the NATO system and may expose its confidential military information to Russia.

Last December, the US imposed sanctions on Turkey over the S-400s, targeting the Turkish defence procurement agency and its officials.

Comments

comments

Tags
ErdoganF-16 warplanesF-35 disputeF-35 Joint Strike Fighter programF35 Fighter JetsJoe BidenTurkeyUSUS Turkey RelationsUSAWhite Houseworld
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

E-paper Latest Edition – October 29th, 2021

Digital Edition

E-paper Latest Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2021 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.