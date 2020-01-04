Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Tweet fake news, get caught, delete tweet: MEA on Imran Khan’s ‘UP video’

Tweet fake news, get caught, delete tweet: MEA on Imran Khan’s ‘UP video’
January 04
10:52 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday slammed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for peddling “fake news” after he tweeted a video of what he claimed was police action in Uttar Pradesh but turned out to be of an incident in Bangladesh.

Khan shared the video on his Twitter handle claiming that it was of police violence targeting Muslims in UP. He captioned it –“Indian police’s pogrom against Muslims in UP”.

Twitterati soon called out the Pakistan prime minister for tweeting fake news to target India. Later, the tweeted videos were deleted from his account.

“Tweet Fake News. Get Caught. Delete Tweet. Repeat,” Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted with hashtag ‘Old habits die hard’.

“This is not from U.P, but from a May, 2013 incident in Dhaka, Bangladesh.The RAB (Rapid Action Battalion) written on the vests at 0:21s, 1:27s or the Bengali spoken, or these links would help you be better informed,” Uttar Pradesh Police wrote on the microblogging site, tagging Khan’s tweet. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Can India-US relationship thwart China in the Indo-Pacific?

  • Yes (64%, 28 Votes)
  • No (36%, 16 Votes)

Total Voters: 44

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

Trump says Soleimani responsible for terrorist plots in Delhi - https://t.co/BfahalmOLf Get your news featured use… https://t.co/Uy86DWmYXi
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 4, 2020, 5:29 am

PM to set 5-year vision to push growth, #Investment - https://t.co/LtiK2j6MF4 Get your news featured use… https://t.co/8yzK8LYoqA
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 4, 2020, 5:27 am

Australia PM cancels India trip over bushfire crisis - https://t.co/kNSWhajmf1 Get your news featured use… https://t.co/vyulgp0KB3
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 4, 2020, 5:25 am

Google News discontinues digital magazines as no readers - https://t.co/nbItwaZ7OB Get your news featured use… https://t.co/uS95ntP2yI
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 4, 2020, 5:24 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.