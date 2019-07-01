Something went wrong with the connection!

Twin brothers get one-year extension in their services in JK

July 01
10:43 2019
SRINAGAR: Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Muneer Khan and his twin brother Kashmir Divisional Commissioner Baseer Ahmad Khan got an identical order of one-year extension of their service on a day they were retiring.
The ADG’s year-long extension sets aside an earlier order issued over three months back under which he was appointed the state information commissioner in the Jammu and Kashmir State Information Commission.

According to an order addressed to state Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam, Union Home Ministry Under-Secretary Mukesh Sawhney announced the one-year extension in service of the senior police officer.

In a separate order issued by Sandeep Kumar Sinha, the undersecretary in the Union Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, the divisional commissioner Kashmir also got a one-year extension.
Khan, a 2000 batch IAS officer of Jammu and Kashmir cadre, was also to retire on Sunday.

The extension in the service of both officers is a special case and in public interest in relaxation of All India Services rules, without it being quoted as a precedent case in future, the letters read.
On March 2, the governor had announced the appointment of Muneer Khan as the state information commissioner. However, the then order made it clear that it will come into effect once the IPS officer assumes the charge. PTI

