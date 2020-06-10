India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Twitter begins testing disappearing tweets feature ‘Fleets’ in India

Twitter begins testing disappearing tweets feature ‘Fleets’ in India
June 10
10:42 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Twitter on Tuesday announced to bring Fleets feature in testing phase to India that, once selected, will make tweets disappear after 24 hours and have no retweets, likes or public comments.

Taking inspiration from Snapchat “Stories”, the tool is currently under the testing phase in Brazil and Italy. Fleets will be available for everyone in India on Twitter for iOS and Android in the coming days in updated app versions, the company said in a statement. “We are excited to bring the Fleets experiment to India and make it one of the first three countries in the world to experience this new product. From the test in India, we’ll learn how adding a new mode of conversation changes the way Indians engage on Twitter,” said Manish Maheshwari, MD, Twitter India.

Like tweets, Fleets are based primarily on text, but people can include videos, GIFs or photos in them. To create a new Fleet, tap your avatar on the top left of your profile to create a new Fleet, start typing or tap a media icon to add photo/s or video/s and and tap â€˜Fleet’ to post. People can see who’s seen their Fleet by looking underneath a post. They can tap on someone’s avatar to see what the person has shared since they last were on Twitter.

Alternatively, one can also find an account’s Fleets by looking on their profile page. “It’ll be interesting to see if it further amplifies the diversity of usage by allowing people to share what they’re thinking in a way that is light-touch and light-hearted,” said Maheshwari.

To view someone’s Fleet, one can tap an avatar to see their latest Fleets. To engage with your followers on Fleets, buttons to reply and react are available when Direct Messages (DMs) are open.

“Followers can reply privately via DM or quickly react with an emoji, and continue the conversation privately in DMs. Replies and reactions will appear in DMs along with the Fleet they are responding to,” said Twitter. 

“We want people to be able to have conversations on Twitter in different ways, with less pressure and more control. That’s why we’re testing a way to share their fleeting thoughts,” said Mo Al Adham, Twitter Group Product Manager.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Should americans stop buying China-Made products?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

    Dafabet Gaming Portal

    ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

    www.nria.net

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

    Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


    Dr Horton residences at anson

    ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

    Star Tours

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    #Twitter begins #Testing disappearing #Tweets feature '#Fleets' in India - https://t.co/wbqr9pBr2U Get your news fâ€¦ https://t.co/a2DDEGO49i
    h J R

    - June 10, 2020, 5:12 am

    Work from home impacts real estate and ... - https://t.co/PLXCmGtPfF Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/WHeK7KxjkA
    h J R

    - June 10, 2020, 5:07 am

    Keeping your lungs healthy - https://t.co/qV1rKgaJkl Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #China #Coronavirusâ€¦ https://t.co/9ALDrktygr
    h J R

    - June 10, 2020, 5:04 am

    COVID-19: #PCB decides against holding camp ahead of England tour - https://t.co/T7j64rWw48 Get your news featuredâ€¦ https://t.co/FWX9U1z3aZ
    h J R

    - June 10, 2020, 4:59 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.