India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Twitter changes hacked material policy after Biden article row

Twitter changes hacked material policy after Biden article row
October 16
15:36 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

SAN FRANSISCO: Facing backlash over blocking a New York Post article criticising Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his son, Twitter has now decided to make changes to its hacked materials policy.

Twitter introduced the “Hacked Materials Policy” back in 2018 to discourage and mitigate harms associated with hacks and unauthorised exposure of private information.

After the New York Post published a series of stories on Wednesday citing emails, purportedly sent by Biden’s son, Twitter blocked users from posting pictures of the emails or links to two of the New York Post’s stories, citing its rules against sharing “content obtained through hacking that contains private information.”

But now Twitter wants to change this policy because it thinks that there could be many unintended consequences to journalists, whistleblowers and others in ways “that are contrary to Twitter’s purpose of serving the public conversation.”

“Over the last 24 hours, we’ve received significant feedback (from critical to supportive) about how we enforced our Hacked Materials Policy yesterday, After reflecting on this feedback, we have decided to make changes to the policy and how we enforce it,” Vijaya Gadde, Legal, Policy and Trust & Safety Lead at Twitter said in a series of tweets on Thursday.

“We believe that labeling Tweets and empowering people to assess content for themselves better serves the public interest and public conversation. The Hacked Material Policy is being updated to reflect these new enforcement capabilities,” she said.

However, Twitter is still blocking a New York Post article criticising Biden under the other reason it had cited on Wednesday. Twitter said that the “images contained in the articles include personal and private information — like email addresses and phone numbers — which violate our rules”.

Facebook also limited the spread of the story, saying the story had made unverified claims about Hunter Biden’s Ukraine business and therefore the story was eligible for third-party fact-checking.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    JUSTIN SHA FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    betting India

    YOGI CHUGH FOR FREMONT CITY COUNCIL

    Yogi Chugh For Mayor - Fremont

    TERESA COX FOR FREMONT CITY COUNCIL

    Teresa Cox For City Council - Fremont

    BAJWA VICK FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    Vik Bajwa Fremont

    AWARENESS – ACVOTE

    Santa Clara Registrar of Voters

    PRESEDENTIAL GENERAL ELECTIONS – AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

    Presedential General Elections

    TANDON FOR CONGRESS – DISTRICT 17

    TANDON FOR CONGRESS - DISTRICT 17

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    Overwhelming Indian-American ... - https://t.co/9UZe6hzv9h Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Community #COVID19USAIndianCommunityMembers #Democrats #Diaspora #DonaldTrump #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity
    h J R

    - October 16, 2020, 10:26 am

    'Corruption criminal, immoral, ... - https://t.co/dDXcAKg22M Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AfghanistanBlasts #AfghanistanBombBlast #Aghanistan #AntonioGuterres #BombBlastAfghanistan #CarBombing #TerrorAttacksAfghanistan #UN #UnitedNationsSecretaryGeneral
    h J R

    - October 16, 2020, 10:22 am

    Things to Ponder ... - https://t.co/zQWJzm504j Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #CompareTermInsurances #FDRates #FinancialLoan #IndianEconomy #InsuranceClaim #Loan #LoanCalculator #LoanRates2020 #LonInsurances #Paisawiki #PaisawikiReviewss #PandemicLoanOffers
    h J R

    - October 16, 2020, 10:15 am

    Twitter changes hacked material ... - https://t.co/6L0fEDUYXm Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci #China #CoronaVaccine #CoronaVaccineNews #Coronavirus #Covid19Crisis #COVID19USA #Democrats #DiseaseControlAndPrevention #DonaldTrump #HardestHitCOuntry
    h J R

    - October 16, 2020, 10:06 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.