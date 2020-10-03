India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Twitter removes 130 Iranian accounts trying to disrupt US polls

Twitter removes 130 Iranian accounts trying to disrupt US polls
October 03
10:39 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

SAN FRANSISCO: Twitter has purged 130 Iranian accounts that attempted to disrupt and manipulate the public conversation during the first 2020 US Presidential Debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic Party’s presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Twitter said the US Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) provided them the information. “Based on intel provided by the @FBI, last night we removed approximately 130 accounts that appeared to originate in Iran. They were attempting to disrupt the public conversation during the first 2020 US Presidential Debate,” the company said in a tweet on Wednesday.

Twitter plans to publish details about the removed accounts and their tweets on its Transparency website. “They had very low engagement and did not make an impact on the public conversation,” the company informed.

“As standard, the accounts and their content will be published in full once our investigation is complete”. Last month, Facebook and Twitter purged social media accounts for a news organisation called PeaceData that was linked to Russia’s state machinery after they received a tip from the FBI.

Twitter in July removed more than 7,000 accounts associated with the far-right conspiracy theory group QAnon, citing concerns about offline harm. QAnon emerged in the US President Donald Trump era and its supporters believe that Trump is waging a hidden battle against a secretive elite known as the “Deep State”.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Did India receive maximum support of Trump's administration?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    JUSTIN SHA FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    betting India

    AWARENESS – ACVOTE

    300x250 [Return Early]

    Due to the global events currently taking place and the constant bombardment of worrying situations, we decided that it would be a good idea to provide our readers with something they could use to distract themselves from all that stress.

    We approached casinoexpressindia and Mr. Saiyaan kindly showed us multiple online casinos in India, all licensed and safe to play and good for a break from the world.

    We checked out several of the online casino India they have reviewed, and it gave us a break of the global events that are happening, all in all, it was a very good way of taking a short breather before returning to our daily tasks.

    BAJWA VICK FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    Vik Bajwa Fremont

    PRESEDENTIAL GENERAL ELECTIONS – AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

    Presedential General Elections

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    Weak job growth reveals ... - https://t.co/YkMKXeE0HR Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #EconomicRecovery #EconomicGrowth #EconomicUpdates #EconomyNews #FinancialYear #GDP #IndianEconomy #IndianEconomyToday #IndianEconomyUpdate #IndianGovtJobs #JobsLoss #JobsWante
    h J R

    - October 3, 2020, 5:22 am

    On Gandhi Jayanti, India ... - https://t.co/zaatRqVuoL Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #noFirstUse #BJP #BorderAreas #CCP #ChineseArmy #GalwanValley #GandhiJayanti #GlobalTimes #IndiaChinaFaceOff #IndiaChinaHeat #IndiaDefeatsChina #IndianArmy #LAC #Ladakh
    h J R

    - October 3, 2020, 5:20 am

    Twitter removes 130 Iranian ... - https://t.co/gJ2xwJcYK7 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Democrats #DonaldTrump #Iran #IranianAccounts #JoeBiden #MikePompeo #Republicans #Sulaemani #UnitedStates #USIranIssues #USPresidentialDebate #USA #USaIranEnimity #World
    h J R

    - October 3, 2020, 5:09 am

    New 'Air India One' receives latest defence tech, ... - https://t.co/OYDIxNiMjD Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AirIndiaInterior #AirIndiaOne #AirIndiaOneInteriorImages #AirIndiaOneNews #BoeingB777Aircraft #SelfdefenceProtectionSuite #Travel #VVIPTransportDuties
    h J R

    - October 3, 2020, 4:49 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.