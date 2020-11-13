Twitter removes Amit Shah’s display photo citing copyright violation, restored later

How WhatsApp video calls are connecting Indians this Diwali NEW DELHI: Rajshree Saraf, 24, recently shifted to New York to pursue her dream of becoming a creative technologist. She has never been away from home, not even once. This year,...

Kangana Ranaut calls Twitter ‘Hinduphobic’ and ‘antinational’ MUMBAI: Actress Kangana Ranaut has called Twitter a Hinduphobic and antinational platform, adding that the micro-blogging site should be banned in India. The actress posted her views with a picture...

US election officials reject Trump’s fraud claims WASHINGTON: US poll officials have claimed that the recently-concluded 2020 presidential election was the “most secure in American history”, and rejected President Donald Trump’s ballot fraud allegations, the media reported...

Diwali celebrations will be difficult this year: Sunak LONDON: UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak has said that celebrating Diwali this year in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic will be difficult, but also urged to mark the ‘festival of...

As restrictions lift, Covid gathers new steam worldwide NEW DELHI: Covid-19 cases are rising again the world over. Seven of the 10 most affected countries currently have reported surge in cases in the past seven days with the...

WHO to set up Global Centre on Traditional Medicine in India: PM Modi NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the World Health Organisation is establishing the WHO Global Centre on Traditional Medicine in India. Prime Minister Modi was speaking after...

Ayodhya’s first ‘Deepotsav’ post Ram janmabhoomi pujan, CM Adityanath to visit Ayodhya: As India is all set to celebrate Diwali with traditional fervour, preparations are in the final stage for the grand ‘Deepotsav’ (festival of lamps) organised by the Uttar Pradesh...

COVID-19 situation in Delhi expected to come under control in next 7-10 days: Kejriwal NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on November 13 stated that the COVID-19 situation in the national capital is expected to come under control in the next 7 to 10...

‘Friends’ reunion rescheduled for March 2021, says Matthew Perry WASHINGTON: American actor Matthew Perry announced on Thursday (local time) via Twitter that the highly-anticipated ‘Friends’ reunion special will be debuting in March 2021 on HBO Max. According to Fox...

On this day in 2014, Rohit Sharma registered the highest individual score in ODIs NEW DELHI: On this day in 2014, Indian opening batsman Rohit Sharma registered the highest individual score in ODIs. Rohit, popularly known as ‘Hitman’, went on to score 264 runs...

Twitter removes Amit Shah’s display photo citing copyright violation, restored later NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s Twitter display picture was on Thursday removed by the microblogging site, in response to a “report from the copyright holder.” Clicking on Shah’s Display...

US slams China’s ‘patriotism’ resolution that disqualified Hong Kong lawmakers WASHINGTON: The United States on Thursday condemned the “patriotism” resolution passed this week by China that resulted in the disqualification of four pro-democracy lawmakers from Hong Kong’s Legislative Council. US...

PM Modi announces USD 1 million aid to Covid-19 ASEAN Response Fund NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced a contribution of USD 1 million to the COVID-19 ASEAN Response Fund at the 17th ASEAN-India Summit, which was held virtually....

Rahul Gandhi like student ‘eager to impress’ but lacks aptitude, says Barack Obama in memoir WASHINGTON: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Congres leader Rahul Gandhi find a place in the new memoir by former US President Barack Obama. While he calls Manmohan Singh as...

COVID-19 pandemic cannot be used as excuse by developed countries to undermine environmental conventions: India NEW YORK: Coronavirus pandemic cannot be used as an excuse to not fulfill the commitments of the developed countries or to undermine environmental conventions, said TS Tirumurti, India’s Permanent Representative...

Pope Francis congratulates US President-elect Joe Biden, offers blessings WASHINGTON: Pope Francis applauded US President-elect Joe Biden on his projected presidential victory and offered him blessings during a phone conversation on Thursday, according to Biden’s transition team. “The President-elect...

Will remain with Nitish Kumar and NDA, says Hindustan Awam Morcha PATNA: Ahead of government formation in Bihar, Hindustan Awam Morcha-Secular (HAM-S) said on Friday that they will remain with Nitish Kumar and National Democratic Alliance (NDA). “We want to make...

NRIâ€™s in San Francisco Silicon Valley demanded Arnab Goswami’s release India Post News Service SAN FRANCISCO: Over 300 plus NRI’s residing in Silicon Valley joined the protest toâ€¨raise their concern on the vindictive arrest of Journalist Arnab Goswami by the...

Chicagoans voice their support for Arnab Jayanti Oza CHICAGO: Indian Americans in Chicagoland do not lag behind in voicing their concerns or registering their protest when they find that some serious violation of human rights taking...