Twitter removes Amit Shah’s display photo citing copyright violation, restored later

November 13
10:45 2020
NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s Twitter display picture was on Thursday removed by the microblogging site, in response to a “report from the copyright holder.” Clicking on Shah’s Display Picture on his verified handle showed a blank page with the message: “Media not displayed. This image has been removed in response to a report from the copyright holder.”

The image was restored after a while. There were no other details available from Twitter. Twitter’s copyright policy states: “In general, the photographer and NOT the subject of a photograph is the actual rights holder of the resulting photograph.” Twitter had recently also removed the display picture on the official Twitter handle of BCCI, also citing copyright violation. (ANI)

 

