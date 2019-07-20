Twitter to soon explain why certain tweets are unavailable

SAN FRANCISCO: You will soon be able to know why certain tweets go unavailable in your conversation thread on Twitter. The micro-blogging platform is working on to “add context” to “this tweet is unavailable” notices.

“We’re fixing the issue where you see so many ‘This Tweet is unavailable’ notices in conversations. This is usually due to deleted or protected Tweets, or muted keywords,” Twitter Support posted on Friday.

“In a few weeks, you’ll start seeing more context on each notice to help explain why Tweets are unavailable,” the company added.

There are several reasons why a tweet in a conversation thread is unavailable, like policy violation, deleted because of certain specific keywords present or muted by a user.

Kayvon Beykpour, Product Lead at Twitter, said: “We’re going through and overhauling every place where the product says ‘tweet is unavailable’ to be more transparent about what’s actually happening”.

Most of the tweets that go unavailable are likely from accounts with protected tweets, he said.

“The fact that the ‘unavailable’ message is showing with a placeholder row is recently changed behaviour (as result of a different change) that is confusing. They should be hidden,” Beykpour added. PTI

