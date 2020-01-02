Something went wrong with the connection!

Two doctors missing from Delhi since Christmas traced to Sikkim

Two doctors missing from Delhi since Christmas traced to Sikkim
January 02
12:08 2020
NEW DELHI: A man and a woman, both doctors, who went missing from the national capital on Christmas have been traced to Sikkim and will be landing in New Delhi on Wednesday night, police said. They said that on December 31, first the male doctor was traced through electronic surveillance, after which a team was sent to Ralong and both of them were found safe.

They said the two are being brought to Delhi for further investigation. The two doctors went together from Delhi and were staying with each other since then, the police said. On December 25, a resident doctor at AIIMS Hospital, reported at Hauz Khas police station that his 29-year-old wife and his friend had gone missing, they said.

He alleged that on Christmas, his wife informed him that she and the male friend, also a doctor, were going to church, but they did not come back and their phones were also switched off, a senior police official said.

A case was registered and an investigation was initiated, he said. During investigation, their mobile phones and social network accounts such as Facebook, WhatsApp and gmail were kept on electronic surveillance, the official said. Various teams were constituted and an exhaustive search was made in hotels, guest houses and hospitals at Delhi, National Capital Region and Chandigarh, he added.

Their relatives, friends and colleagues were contacted and their call detail records were procured and analysed, he added. CCTV footage of nearby areas were checked and the routes were examined. A team was also sent to one of the doctors’ native place, Vishakapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, the police said.

Bank accounts, ATM, credit card details were also procured and kept under surveillance. Various cab service providers were also contacted for investigation, they said. The efforts led to the tracing of the male doctor on December 31 and subsequently the female doctor was also found. PTI

