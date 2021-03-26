India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Two eminent Bengal artists to perform on Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh’s Independence Day celebrations

Two eminent Bengal artists to perform on Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh’s Independence Day celebrations
March 26
10:20 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

KOLKATA: As Bangladesh will be celebrating the 50th year of its independence, two distinguished artists from West Bengal have been invited by Dhaka to perform on the occasion.

Embracing 50-year-old diplomatic ties with India, the Bangladesh government invited New Delhi to take part in the celebration of the Golden Jubilee of its independence. Bangladesh is also celebrating the birth centenary of Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

On this occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a two-day visit to Bangladesh, on March 26-27, which is his first foreign trip after the COVID-19 outbreak. PM Modi is the chief guest in Bangladesh’s 50th Liberation Day celebrations at the National Parade Ground and Bangabandhu International Conference.

Danseuse Mamata Shankar and classical vocalist Pandit Ajoy Chakraborty have also been invited for the occasion. In an exclusive interaction with ANI, the two eminent artists share their thoughts on being invited.

“The world is going through tribulations and going to Bangladesh at this juncture to perform in this historic event is nothing but God’s grace. This is a huge responsibility as here our dance will be in a way India’s tribute to Bangladesh,” Shankar said.

Shankar, who has performed in Bangladesh on many occasions, said a country’s cultural enrichment matters the most and it is the responsibility of the people of that country to maintain the heritage, the pride, the culture which Bangladesh has kept unbroken, unharmed. Pandit Ajoy Chakraborty will be singing “moitri raga” which denotes friendship prepared by the artist himself is a combination of raga Abhogi and raga Hemant.

He stated that this historic event holds special significance as both of his parent were from Bangladesh.

“Other than a passport these two countries (Bangladesh and India) are very similar to one another. Our food habits, attires, warmth has a strong synergy with them. Performing in Bangladesh is always special and I am grateful for this opportunity,” said Chakraborty.

Chakraborty added, “Through the contribution of five poets namely Rabindranath Tagore, Kazi Nazrul Islam, Atulprasad Sen, Rajanikant and DL Ray a relationship was built between these two countries which are rare in history.”

Notably, Bangladesh and India share a national Anthem penned by Rabindranath Tagore. March 26 commemorates the country’s declaration of independence from Pakistan in the early hours of 26 March 1971 by the leader of the Nation Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. (ANI 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Do you think US sanctions on Myanmar will work?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition


Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – KB Home in Santa Clara

KB Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – SONA9

SONA9 Indian Betting Website

We make it easier for you by providing you with the latest news, celebrity gossip, and useful articles. Today we are bringing you a new form of entertainment, online casino India.

Casinoexpressindia.com is a website specialized in providing the folk of India with the best online casino out there.

Time to read some reviews about online casinos and start playing some fun games.

ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

Asiabet

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

Being Muslim, being queer - https://t.co/vesOq1VOI1 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #BeingMuslim #BeingQueer #Gay #Homosexuality #India #LGBTQ #LGBTQCommunity #Muslims #Political #Survival #WesternAssam
h J R

- March 26, 2021, 5:56 am

#Cholesterol might hold key to new ... - https://t.co/lKDw9MiFPN Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AlzheimersDisease #AnthonyFauci #CoronaPatients #CoronaVaccineNews #CoronaVaccineUpdates #CovaxiUpdates #Covaxin #Covid19Lockdown #DrHarshVardhan #Health #Healthcare
h J R

- March 26, 2021, 5:27 am

India reports 59,118 new COVID19 ... - https://t.co/seTRRuaigV Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #41LakhCases #BJP #CoronaNews #CoronaUpdateIndia #CoronavirusVaccineUpdates #CovidCasesIndialtdelhiHealthBulletin #DailyCasesIndia #Healthcare #ICMR #IndiaCoronaCases
h J R

- March 26, 2021, 5:21 am

IPL 2021: Shreyas Iyer's surgery date to be ... - https://t.co/aCIDG95BLG Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #sports #AustralianTeam #BatsmanRishabhPant #CricketFns #England #INDT20 #IndT20Captain #INDVsAUS #INDVsENG #IndiaCricketSeason #IndianTeam #Jaddu #JoeRoot
h J R

- March 26, 2021, 4:54 am

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.