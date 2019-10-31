Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Two Indian-Americans seeking Republican Party nomination for congressional district polls in Texas

Two Indian-Americans seeking Republican Party nomination for congressional district polls in Texas
October 31
16:40 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

HOUSTON: Two Indian-Americans have joined the list of potential Republican candidates, seeking the party’s nomination for an election to represent a congressional district in Texas.

Bangar Reddy and Dan Mathews of Fortbend district are the latest candidates hoping to replace Congressman Pete Olson, US Representative for Texas’s 22nd congressional district, serving since 2009.

Reddy, an active Indian-American community member for the last 25 years, originally from a middle-class agricultural family from Telangana has a dual Master’s Degree in Engineering.

Reddy has 20 years experience as a professional in IT Industry.

Reddy said he would file the papers with the Federal Election Commission this week, before formally announcing his campaign. His main agenda is to run as a Republican candidate with conservative values and use politics for public service.

Mathews, a chemical engineer by profession, says with his candidacy he is bringing diversity to the GOP. His agenda is “Stop the radical left, stand with the President and Israel”.

In 2008, in the Republican primary, there were a total of 10 candidates including

Olson and former Houston City Council member Shelly Shekula-Gibbs, who won the special election to CD 22 after Tom DeLay’s resignation. There were two mayors, a state representative, and a state board of education member.

This time over dozen candidates may appear on the ballot, and the candidates’ credentials may not be as distinguishable or hardly distinct from one another. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Should Britain return the treasures it looted from India?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

RT @ANI: Chancellor of Germany, Angela Merkel arrives in Delhi for the fifth India-Germany Inter Governmental Consultations (IGC). Jitendra…
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- October 31, 2019, 5:13 pm

Pak violated its obligations under Vienna Convention in Jadhav's case: #ICJ Prez tells UNGA -… https://t.co/MzzXzQ8XZi
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- October 31, 2019, 11:12 am

Two Indian-Americans seeking Republican Party nomination for congressional district polls in Texas -… https://t.co/7a3pLgxhMt
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- October 31, 2019, 11:10 am

Ganga Ram hospital doctor appointed faculty member at Rochester University in US - https://t.co/xLXmss1ldh Get you… https://t.co/k6FV33EEgo
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- October 31, 2019, 11:08 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.