Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Two Indians arrested for trying to sneak into Pakistan

Two Indians arrested for trying to sneak into Pakistan
November 19
16:56 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

LAHORE: Two Indian nationals were arrested from Pakistan’s Punjab province on charges of crossing the border illegally, police said here on Tuesday. The two have been handed over to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), they said.

Shant Waindham and Wari Lal were arrested on November 14 by a patrolling team of Yazman police while they were entering Pakistan illegally from Cholistan area in Bahawalpur district, some 400 km from Lahore, police said. Windham is a resident of Andhra Pradesh capital Hyderabad, while Lal is from Madhya Pardesh, they claimed.

The FIA officials said the two are being interrogated.

Earlier in August, police in Pakistan’s Punjab province claimed to have arrested an “Indian spy” in the town of Dera Ghazi Khan.

The man, identified as Raju Lakshman, was arrested while entering the town from Balochistan province, the same province where Pakistan claimed it arrested Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav.

Jadhav, 49, a retired Indian Navy officer, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of “espionage and terrorism” in April 2017, following which India moved the International Court of Justice (ICJ), seeking a stay on his death sentence and further remedies. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Will opening of Kartarpur Coridoor revive India-Pakistan ties?

  • No (75%, 173 Votes)
  • Yes (25%, 58 Votes)

Total Voters: 231

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

RT @RepAndyBiggsAZ: Democrats also conveniently gloss over fact that, under @realDonaldTrump's administration, Ukraine received lethal mili…
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- November 19, 2019, 6:11 pm

Houston police honour fallen Indian-American ... - https://t.co/YbbSmLbjRJ Get your news featured use… https://t.co/uDbRCpVQxU
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- November 19, 2019, 11:36 am

Pak resumes postal mail service with India: Pak media - https://t.co/UuMjnh49p5 Get your news featured use… https://t.co/dqFoKSBwZR
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- November 19, 2019, 11:31 am

#ITF rejects #Pakistan's appeal, nominates Nur-Sultan as venue for Davis Cup tie - https://t.co/RVjCFiOE7a Get you… https://t.co/gp7zOlKFIS
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- November 19, 2019, 11:27 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.