India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Two Israeli newspapers hacked on anniversary of US assassination of Qasem Soleimani

Two Israeli newspapers hacked on anniversary of US assassination of Qasem Soleimani
January 03
11:32 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

TEL AVIV: Israeli newspapers The Jerusalem Post and Maariv were attacked by hackers on Monday morning, which marks the second anniversary of the US assassination of Iran’s top general Qasem Soleimani.

“The Twitter account of Maariv and The Jerusalem Post website were targeted by pro-Iranian hackers in the early hours of Monday morning, with a photo of a model Dimona nuclear facility being blown up and the text ‘we are close to you where you do not think about it’ in English and Hebrew placed on the Twitter and website,” The Jerusalem Post said in a Monday statement.
According to the newspaper, the photo spread by hackers also showed a ballistic missile falling from what appears to be a representation of Soleimani’s hand.

“We are aware of the apparent hacking of our website, alongside a direct threat of Israel. We are working to resolve the issue & thank readers for your patience and understanding,” The Jerusalem Post said on Twitter.

The newspaper said that it remains unclear whether the hackers were from Iran or elsewhere.

Qasem Soleimani, the commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards’ elite Quds Force was killed by a US drone strike in Baghdad on January 3, 2020.

A senior US administration official said in December that the US was preparing for attacks on forces in Iraq in January, in connection with the anniversary of Soleimani’s assassination. (ANI/Sputnik) 

Comments

comments

Tags
IranIran US RelationsIsraelIsraeli newspapersJoe BidenQasem SoleimaniQasem Soleimani AssasinationQasem Soleimani IranThe Jerusalem PostUS Iran TiesUS Israel TiesUSAWhite Houseworld
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

WISH YOU A HAPPY & PROSPEROUS NEW YEAR

NEW-YEAR-2022-1

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – DECEMBER 31st, 2021

Digital Edition

E-paper Latest Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2021 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.