Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  • Two Italian officers to stand trial over deadly 2013 shipwreck ROME: Two Italian officers accused of delaying the response to a 2013 shipwreck in which some 260 migrants drowned will stand trial for manslaughter, a court in Italy has ruled. Dozens...
  • US immigration courts’ backlog exceeds 1 mn cases WASHINGTON: The backlogged deportation docket pending in American immigration courts surpassed one million cases in August, despite President Donald Trump’s administration’s varied attempts to cut back on asylum claims. The...
  • Indians wake up to benefits of ‘desi ghee’ for stronger bones BHARAT UPADHYAY NEW DELHI: All the members of New Delhi-based S. Rahul’s family are health-conscious. That’s the reason why olive oil bottles, often perceived to be a healthier option compared...
  • Taking paracetamol in pregnancy risks child’s behavior LONDON: Women who take paracetamol during pregnancy are at risk of having children with behavior problems, warn researchers. The study, published in the journal Paediatric and Perinatal Epidemiology, examined whether...
  • Lack of sleep does alter fat metabolism LONDON: Lack of sleep can be harmful as it can make participants feel less full after eating and metabolize the fat in food differently, says a study, adding to the...
  • Feeling depressed? This Chinese game may be the answer NEW YORK: When it comes to reducing depression risk among middle-aged and older adults in China, playing a game of mahjong may be the answer, according to new research. A...
  • Prepping for ‘Thalaivi’ Prepping to play late politician Jayalalithaa in her upcoming multi-lingual film “Thalaivi”, actress Kangana Ranaut recently underwent prosthetic measurements for the role in the US. Posting on Twitter pictures in...
  • Sunny, the painter Actress Sunny Leone has donned the painter’s hat. She was seen painting with her sons, Noah and Asher. The Bollywood star took to Twitter to share an image where she...
  • Neena wins netizens Veteran actress Neena Gupta ditched heels and flowing gown for a gala. Instead, she picked a neon cold shoulder outfit with a pair of sneakers, and won hearts of netizens....
  • Midweek blues Actress Anushka Sharma was seen suffering from midweek blues in a post on social media and was caught “not yawning” in a behind-the-scenes video. In a video from the sets,...
  

Two Italian officers to stand trial over deadly 2013 shipwreck

Two Italian officers to stand trial over deadly 2013 shipwreck
September 23
13:55 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

ROME: Two Italian officers accused of delaying the response to a 2013 shipwreck in which some 260 migrants drowned will stand trial for manslaughter, a court in Italy has ruled. Dozens of children died after repeated SOS calls were ignored ahead of the October tragedy, which sent a shockwave through Italy.

The country was already reeling from the deaths just a week earlier of 366 migrants who drowned off Lampedusa. The trial of Leopoldo Manna, head of the Italian coast guard operations room, and Luca Licciardi, the equivalent for the navy, will begin December 3 in Rome. The fishing boat had set off from Zouara in Libya under the cover of darkness with nearly 480 people on board.

It was in Malta’s search and rescue zone, 118 nautical miles southwest of the Maltese capital Valletta, when it ran into trouble at 12.39 p.m. October 11, 2013. Images and recordings from the tragedy were made public in a 2017 documentary. The migrants – Syrians and Palestinians – can be heard appealing to Italian officials, but they ordered them to call Malta instead. Valletta insisted Rome should deal with the emergency because the boat was only 60 miles off the Italian island of Lampedusa. An Italian patrol boat, the Libra, was also just 45 minutes away.

At around 4 p.m., a Maltese reconnaissance plane spotted and filmed the boat, and tried to alert the Libra, without success. Back at the command centers, Valletta and Rome were at loggerheads, with Malta urging Italy to send the Libra to the rescue. On both sides, the voices heard in the audio recordings are calm until 5.07 p.m., when Malta announced: “The plane has seen the boat capsize, people are in the water.”

The Libra set off towards the stricken boat, arriving just before 6 p.m. to cries of panic. Twenty-six bodies were recovered that day, while 240 people were never found, including around 60 young children. In the days that followed, Italy’s center-left government launched a vast search and rescue operation between Sicily and Libya dubbed “Mare Nostrum”, which would go on to save over 100,000 people in a year.

The Libra was often on the operation’s front line and its commander, Catia Pellegrino, the first woman to command an Italian military vessel, was awarded a presidential medal of honour. Two investigations into manslaughter and failure to assist people in danger were launched against Pellegrino and several Italian officers but were later dismissed. Mare Nostrum was replaced at the end of 2014 by the EU’s border agency Frontex.

The EU in 2015 launched Operation Sophia to tackle people smuggling, but the Italy-based military operation has since shrunk from a naval deployment to a few spotter planes and drones. Italy’s new government, a coalition between the anti-establishment Five Star Movement (M5S) and the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), has appealed to its European allies to help it shoulder migration from Africa.

Many human rights organizations hope Rome will row back a hardline anti-immigration stance adopted by the previous, far-right interior minister Matteo Salvini. His decision to wage war on the charity ships that rescue people in the Mediterranean saw the number of arrivals in Italy drop dramatically, but critics warned that many migrant boats may simply be sinking into the sea without a trace. AFP

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Can Modi's Houston event boost Trump's re-election chances?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

Happy teachers day to all the teachers who somehow, somewhere not only invested their time into us but also taught… https://t.co/Ni7FTFD6O9
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- September 5, 2019, 7:06 am

Our deepest sympathy to Shri Jagannath Mishra's family. In this time of grief, our thoughts and prayers are with th… https://t.co/ygCPRNu1Ps
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 19, 2019, 6:12 am

Not all parts of Article 370 to be valid in Jammu & Kashmir: Home Minister Amit Shah. @AmitShah @narendramodihttps://t.co/zkrf5wfpHm
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 5, 2019, 5:50 am

New York’s India Day Parade to honour valour, the sacrifice of Armed Forces Read: https://t.co/PZwBYlrPDWhttps://t.co/YNNjkxtG5s
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 2, 2019, 6:31 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  • Two Italian officers to stand trial over deadly 2013 shipwreck ROME: Two Italian officers accused of delaying the response to a 2013 shipwreck in which some 260 migrants drowned will stand trial for manslaughter, a court in Italy has ruled. Dozens...
  • US immigration courts’ backlog exceeds 1 mn cases WASHINGTON: The backlogged deportation docket pending in American immigration courts surpassed one million cases in August, despite President Donald Trump’s administration’s varied attempts to cut back on asylum claims. The...
  • Indians wake up to benefits of ‘desi ghee’ for stronger bones BHARAT UPADHYAY NEW DELHI: All the members of New Delhi-based S. Rahul’s family are health-conscious. That’s the reason why olive oil bottles, often perceived to be a healthier option compared...
  • Taking paracetamol in pregnancy risks child’s behavior LONDON: Women who take paracetamol during pregnancy are at risk of having children with behavior problems, warn researchers. The study, published in the journal Paediatric and Perinatal Epidemiology, examined whether...
  • Lack of sleep does alter fat metabolism LONDON: Lack of sleep can be harmful as it can make participants feel less full after eating and metabolize the fat in food differently, says a study, adding to the...
  • Feeling depressed? This Chinese game may be the answer NEW YORK: When it comes to reducing depression risk among middle-aged and older adults in China, playing a game of mahjong may be the answer, according to new research. A...
  • Prepping for ‘Thalaivi’ Prepping to play late politician Jayalalithaa in her upcoming multi-lingual film “Thalaivi”, actress Kangana Ranaut recently underwent prosthetic measurements for the role in the US. Posting on Twitter pictures in...
  • Sunny, the painter Actress Sunny Leone has donned the painter’s hat. She was seen painting with her sons, Noah and Asher. The Bollywood star took to Twitter to share an image where she...
  • Neena wins netizens Veteran actress Neena Gupta ditched heels and flowing gown for a gala. Instead, she picked a neon cold shoulder outfit with a pair of sneakers, and won hearts of netizens....
  • Midweek blues Actress Anushka Sharma was seen suffering from midweek blues in a post on social media and was caught “not yawning” in a behind-the-scenes video. In a video from the sets,...
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.