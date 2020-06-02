India Post News Paper

Two killed in Chicago during protests

June 02
15:21 2020
CHICAGO: Two people have been killed during unrest in Chicago’s suburb of Cicero as protests continued over the death of African-American man, George Floyd, an official said. City official Ray Hanania said that 60 people were arrested on Monday but did not provide additional information about those killed or the circumstances of their deaths, reports the BBC.

The Illinois State Police and Cook County Sheriff‘s Office were called in to help local police as businesses were broken into and items stolen. The Cicero Police Department has urged residents to stay at home.

During the riots and other unrest, at least three people have died by gunfire in Indianapolis, Detroit and Oakland. The development comes as some 40 cities across the US, including Washington D.C., have imposed curfews to curb acts of violence in extensive demonstrations against police brutality and racism.

Nationwide protests have erupted after Floyd, an unarmed 46-year-old African-American man, died in Minneapolis on May 25 after Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, held him down with a knee on his neck though he repeatedly pleaded, “I can’t breathe”, and “please, I can’t breathe”. All four police officers involved in the incident have been fired, and Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

