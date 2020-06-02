Innovative technology used by India Online Platforms for Players India is one of the leading countries in the development of new gaming technology. The country has become a trendsetter in gaming innovation both in gaming hardware and software. Recent...

US cities under curfew as Trump threatens military actionÂ NEW YORK: As the anti-police brutality protests exploded into orgies of anarchy and crime coast-to-coast, US President Donald Trump has threatened to deploy the military if local officials did not...

US censures China for not resolving conflict in Ladakh as per int’l law WASHINGTON: The US censured China for resorting to aggression along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with India and not resolving the conflict as per the international law. While expressing concern...

Two killed in Chicago during protests CHICAGO: Two people have been killed during unrest in Chicago’s suburb of Cicero as protests continued over the death of African-American man, George Floyd, an official said. City official Ray Hanania...

PM with 66% approval better than CMs of NDA-ruled states NEW DELHI: India has emerged as the 7th worst coronavirus-hit country, leaving behind France and Germany, yet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is spearheading India’s fight against the pandemic, is...

Real warrior: Covid positive doctor treats patients through telemedicine AGRA: The inspiring story of a Covid-19 positive doctor at the Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College of Aligarh Muslim University has won many hearts and kudos from his admirers. Prof Mohammad...

Moody’s downgrades India’s sovereign rating NEW DELHI: Global credit ratings agency Moody’s Investors Services on Monday downgraded India’s sovereign ratings as it sees challenges piled up on the country’s policymaking institutions to mitigate the risks...

Is a Biden-Obama Ticket likely? A raft of leading female politicians have had their names called up in Bidenâ€™s Veep stakes, of which a few have already been trotted out in a parade of media...

Washington records fresh COVID-19 cases amid protests WASHINGTON: The District of Columbia, where Washington is situated, announced a fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the figures to 8,857, amid the protests that have continued in the city for last...

Nepal faces shortage of vital medical supplies KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Department of Health Services said it does not have a single ventilator in store for hospitals amid a rapid surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in the...

Backwaters of Kerala Tranquil cruises that are once in a lifetime experience The scenic backwaters of Kerala comprise serene stretches of lakes, canals and lagoons located parallel to the coast of the Arabian...

Philanthropic service to distressed migrants JASWANT SINGH GANDAM / RAMAN NEHRA India Post News Service PHAGWARA: Dubai-based auto-magnate and philanthropist Kulwinder Singh Bassi has contributed 1000 kilograms of â€˜desi-gheeâ€™ worth approximately Rs. five lakh for â€˜Guru...

Guru Nanak Mission donates hand sanitizer machines JASWANT SINGH GANDAM / RAMAN NEHRA India Post News Service PHAGWARA: In a noble gesture, Guru Nanak Mission Welfare Society Phagwara, an NGO, donated recently four hand sanitizer machines for...

Corona frontline warriors honored by Punjab Young Peace Council JASWANT SINGH GANDAM / RAMAN NEHRA India Post News Service PHAGWARA: Punjab Young Peace Council on May 20th honored frontline corona warriors of police for their untiring, honest, and committed...

Richa Sharma: Artistes at virtual concerts should be paid NEW DELHI: With social distancing being need of the hour, virtual concerts have become the latest trend. Singer Richa Sharma is all for it, but says such concerts should not...

Is your job killing you? NEW YORK: Researchers have revealed that stress, lack of autonomy and ability at the workplace or due to the demanding jobs can lead to depression and death. The study, published...

Diet rich in fruits and vegetables may protect heart health NEW YORK: A diet rich in fruits and vegetables given over a relatively short period of time was associated with significantly lower levels of markers for subclinical cardiac damage and...

Unique underground library has 900,000 books in Rajasthan JAIPUR: The libraries come in different shapes and sizes across the world. But the one laying beneath a temple at the Bhadariya village of the Thar Desert region in Rajasthan...

Virtually visit these Australian ocean pools NEW DELHI: Dotting the beautiful Australian coastline, ocean pools, or ocean baths allow one to experience the public seawater in a pool built out into the ocean or carved directly...