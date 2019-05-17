Leading psychologist in sports about the power of pre-match techniques In our exclusive interview read about Dan Abrahams explains the right mental preparation can give Watford the best chance to make history in the FA Cup final. FA cup Final....

Trump unveils merit-based immigration system WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump Thursday rolled out a merit-based immigration system from which foreigners, including hundreds and thousands of Indian professionals and skilled workers, waiting to get Green Cards...

Silicon Valley-based IT firm sues US govt for denying H-1B visa to Indian professional WASHINGTON: A Silicon Valley-based IT company has filed a lawsuit against the US government for denying the most sought-after H-1B visa to a highly qualified Indian professional, terming the renunciation...

India-US shared vision opens way for future opportunities: US Naval chief WASHINGTON: US Navy chief Admiral John Richardson said his recent visit to India was a “critical opportunity” to strengthen ties between the two navies and sharing views on a multilateral...

Cong not averse to supporting regional party leader for PM post: Ghulam Nabi Azad SHIMLA: The Congress is not averse to supporting any regional party leader for the Prime Minister’s post even if it emerges as the single largest party, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi...

Two killed in Dubai plane crash DUBAI: The pilot and co-pilot of a small plane were killed in a crash Thursday, causing delays at Dubai airport, the emirate’s government media office said. “An accident involving a...

Boeing says 737 MAX software update is complete NEW YORK: Boeing said Thursday that it completed its software update on the 737 MAX after two deadly crashes resulted in a global grounding of the aircraft. The proposed fix,...

Honey-trapped on social media, Army clerk leaks info; held INDORE: An Army clerk posted at Mhow cantonment area near here was Thursday arrested for allegedly sharing strategic information to a woman, who had honey- trapped him through social media,...

Power restored in 2,500 households in cyclone-hit Puri BHUBANESWAR: Power supply has been restored in 2,500 households in cyclone-hit Puri and at least another 4,000 will get electricity by Thursday night, District Collector Balwant Singh said. The Odisha...