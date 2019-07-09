Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

Two new heavy-lift Chinook helicopters for IAF arrive in Gujarat

NEW DELHI: American aerospace major Boeing Monday announced the arrival of two new heavy-lift Chinook helicopters for the Indian Air Force at the Mundra port in Gujarat.

The Indian Air Force has ordered 15 Chinooks and the first four helicopters arrived in February.

The IAF had placed the order in 2015 along with 22 Apache attack helicopters.

“Two new CH-47F (I) Chinooks for the @IAF_MCC squadron arrive at the Indian shores. The advanced multi-mission helicopter will provide the Indian armed forces unmatched strategic airlift capability,” Boeing India tweeted.

“The CH-47 Chinook is an advanced multi-mission helicopter. The Chinook has unsurpassed ability to deliver heavy payloads to high altitudes, and is eminently suitable for operations in the high Himalayas. The aircraft has been battle-tested in diverse, extreme conditions throughout the world, and has proven capability to operate in the wide range of conditions that typify the Indian subcontinent,” the company said. PTI

