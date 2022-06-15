Two policemen killed after fire exchange with suspect in Los Angeles

Rahul says no knowledge of YI-AJL deal: ED sources NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has told the Enforcement Directorate (ED) that all the decisions and transactions related to Young India’s (YI) acquisition of Associated Journal Ltd (AJL) were...

India will get 5G services by March 2023: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw PARIS: India will get a full-fledged 5G services by March 2023, said Union Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at Viva Technology 2022 event. In an exclusive interview with ANI, Vaishnaw said...

China slams US General’s alarm over border infrastructure near Ladakh DHARAMSHALA: Beijing has slammed American Pacific Army’s General Charles A Flynn after he raised alarm over China’s infrastructure build-up near the Indo-Tibet border near Ladakh. Choekyi Lhamo, writing in Phayul...

Beijing under threat of severe COVID-19 outbreak BEIJING: The authorities in China’s capital have warned that a COVID-19 surge due to the bar-related outbreaks was critical and the city is gripped with the most serious outbreak since...

US lawmakers agree on China investment curbs: Report WASHINGTON: A bipartisan group of lawmakers announced an agreement on legislation that would allow the US government to cut off billions in American investments in China. The group made an...

India fully supports strong, unified and prosperous ASEAN: Jaishankar NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said that India fully supports a strong, unified and prosperous ASEAN, the one whose centrality of the Indo pacific is fully...

Hardik Pandya could lead India during Ireland tour: Sources NEW DELHI: All-rounder Hardik Pandya could lead the Indian team during its tour to Ireland, where they will play two T20Is from June 26. As per sources, Pandya could lead...

Mission to take IPL to cricket fans around the world: Nita Ambani MUMBAI: Following the conclusion of the IPL media rights auction 2022, Director of Reliance Industries Ltd. Nita Ambani said that they have a ‘Mission to take IPL to cricket fans...

Top US Medical Advisor Dr Anthony Fauci tests positive for COVID-19 WASHINGTON: White House Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Antony Fauci on Wednesday (local time) tested positive for COVID-19 on a rapid antigen test. He is fully vaccinated and has been boosted...

India’s COVID-19 cases cross 12k-mark for 1st time in over 3 months NEW DELHI: After a gap of more than three months, India witnessed an uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases as the country recorded as many as 12,213 fresh COVID-19...

Protests erupt in Bihar against Agnipath scheme, Army aspirants demand its withdrawal NAWADA: After the Centre launched the Agnipath recruitment scheme, the Armed forces aspirants protested in several parts of Bihar including Chhapra, Jehanabad, Munger and Nawada and demanded the withdrawal of...

UAE orders suspension of export of Indian wheat for four months: Report ABU DHABI: United Arab Emirate’s (UAE) Ministry of Economy has temporarily suspended the export and re-export of wheat and wheat flour originating from India, including free zones, for a period...

Indian-origin Founder and CEO of VFS Global appointed as Zanzibar’s Goodwill Ambassador DUBAI: Zubin Karkaria, an Indian-origin Founder and Chief Executive Officer of VFS Global, the world’s largest outsourcing and technology services specialist for governments and diplomatic missions worldwide, has been appointed...

‘Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero’ reveals theatrical release date WASHINGTON: ‘Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero’, the latest film in the iconic anime genre, will be released on Tuesday by Sony’s Crunchyroll and Toei Animation. According to The Hollywood Reporter,...

Two policemen killed after fire exchange with suspect in Los Angeles WASHINGTON: Two police officers were shot to death on Tuesday while investigating a possible stabbing case in El Monte, a city in Los Angeles County, and the suspect died at...

Race For Local Gambling Regulation Begins In India The race is on to become India’s most gambling-friendly state after a UK Indian Business Council (UKIBC) report listed Meghalaya as the current top dog. However, at the time of writing,...

India’s biggest virtual film festival Malhaar launches NFT Tickets MUMBAI: After winning many hearts and satisfying cinema lovers with the first season, the second edition of the Malhaar short film festival is here to thrill and entertain cinema lovers...

Samsung is offering USD 50 screen repairs for a limited time in US WASHINGTON: Owners of Samsung Galaxy smartphones in the United States may be eligible for a USD 50 discount on a broken display. This discounted rate is valid from now to...

Jonny Bairstow scores second-fastest Test century for England NOTTINGHAM: England batter Jonny Bairstow on Tuesday scored the second-fastest century for his country in Test cricket and surpassed the record of Ben Stokes. Bairstow achieved this feat during the...