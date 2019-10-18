Something went wrong with the connection!

Two religious sites in J&K being developed as tourist destinations: BJP

October 18
14:48 2019
JAMMU: A senior BJP leader has said the Center is spending over Rs 84 crore for development of Sudh Mahadev and Mantalai, a treasure of ancient religious monuments and temples, in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir.
BJP national vice-president and in-charge of Jammu and Kashmir K Avinash Rai Khanna said the Union Tourism Ministry under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme has sanctioned the ‘Integrated Development of Tourist facilities at Mantalai-Sudh Mahadev-Patnitop under Himalayan Circuit’.

Sudh Mahadev, located 112 km from here, houses a highly revered Shiva temple which is believed to be nearly 3,000 years old, having a black marble idol of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati besides a trishul.
The mystical underground stream, Devak, believed to be as sacred as the Ganga originates at Sudh Mahadev and disappears among the rocks some distance downstream.
A few kilometers ahead of Sudh Mahadev is Mantalai surrounded by lush deodar forests. According to legend, it is the place where Lord Shiva got married to goddess Parvati.

“As Mantalai and Sudh Mahadev have treasures of rich ancient religious monuments and temples, they would naturally prove to be hub of religious pilgrimage as well,” he said and expressed hope that the projects will be completed in the shortest period.
Referring to an official communication received by him from Union Minister of State for Tourism and Culture Prahlad Singh Patel, in response to his letter regarding development of Sudh Mahadev and Mantalai, Khanna said the project would not only attract tourists but will boost economy of the local populace.

He said the major components covered under Mantalai includes landscaping and beautification, lightening, illumination, solid waste management, signage, development of internal pathway, tourist facilitation center, security fencing, open air amphitheatre with green rooms and tensile roofing, walking and jogging track, gender-based toilet, CCTV cameras, guard rooms, rain shelter and solar power for Rs 82.16 crore.

The major components covered under Sudh Mahadev includes tourist cafeteria with hall and waiting area and benches, landscaping and beautification and solar lighting for Rs 1.97 crore, the BJP leader said.
Khanna said he himself has visited these areas and was very much attracted by the beautiful lush green spots which should be developed and brought on the tourism map so that the outside world knows about such hidden natural places. PTI

