U-19 World Cup: West Indies and Pakistan power to first wins in tournament

BASSETERRE: Pakistan and West Indies registered first wins as they defeated Zimbabwe and Scotland respectively in the ongoing ICC Under 19 Men’s Cricket World Cup.

West Indies were ruthless after winning the toss and putting Scotland into bat as Shiva Sankar took the first three wickets, including two in two balls on his way to match-best three for 17.

Muhaymen Majeed made an entertaining knock at No.6, but his score of 11 was the second-highest of Scotland’s innings in the opener.

Spin twins Onaje Amory and Anderson Mahase took a combined four for 42 as Scotland were restricted to 95 all out.

Shankar was again involved, as opener Oliver Davidson was the final wicket to fall, throwing a direct hit from deep to run out the left-hander who had battled to a valiant 43 from 93 balls.

West Indies were steady in their march to the low total, their first wicket falling in the seventh over as Matthew Nandu was dismissed for eight off the bowling of Jack Jarvis, who was playing with a dislocated finger.

Charlie Peet took the Windies’ second wicket, deceiving Shaqkere Parris with a pitched-up delivery that went straight through to the opener’s stumps to leave the hosts at 2-48. Wicket-keeper batter Rivaldo Clarke looked to combine with Teddy Bishop to guide West Indies home before falling to a similar delivery, but this time Davidson claimed the wicket as Clarke was caught behind.

Bishop was able to stay at the crease to seal the win for the Windies, their first of the tournament, his six brought up the seven-wicket victory in just 19.4 overs.

In another match, Pakistan’s opener Haseebullah put on the highest score of the tournament so far with 135 from 155 balls as he and Irfan Khan combined for a 192-run third-wicket partnership. Irfan was forced to go for 81 from 77 balls, including eight fours, after being caught by David Bennett off the bowling of Mcgini Dube.

Zimbabwe continued the fightback, led by right-arm seamer Alex Falao, who took the wicket of Haseebullah on his way to five for 58 as Pakistan ended with 315 for nine. The Chevrons had already produced a score higher than this against Papua New Guinea in their opening game of Group C but faltered in this chase.

Matthew Welch and Steven Saul combined at the top of the order to put on 34 for the first wicket. The next six wickets fell for 77 runs before a timely partnership of 83 runs between Bennett and Mataranyika gave Zimbabwe a glimmer of hope.

But with Bennett’s dismissal they were left needing 121 runs with only 58 balls remaining, Mataranyika followed his partner back two balls later before the final wicket of Mcgini Dube fell to hand Pakistan a convincing 115-run victory. (ANI)

Also Read: U-19 World Cup: Australia, Sri Lanka record opening day victories

Comments

comments