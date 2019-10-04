Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

U.S. Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard meets Modi

October 04
11:43 2019
India Post News Service
NEW YORK: Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, Democratic candidate for President, met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New York City September 27.
Gabbard welcomed Modi to the US and they had a discussion on a wide range of issues, highlighting the importance of the long-standing relationship the United States shares with India.
“Prime Minister Modi and I had a productive conversation about the importance of the US-India relationship,” Gabbard said ina statement after the meeting.

“India is the world’s largest democracy and one of the United States most important partners in the Asia-Pacific region. We spoke about the need to continue to work together to address the pressing issues that impact us and the world – like combating climate change and protecting our environment, improving the economic well-being of our people, increasing trade, counterterrorism efforts, and preventing nuclear war and nuclear proliferation,” she said.

“We discussed the situation in Kashmir, civil rights, empowering women and addressing poverty, as well as the concern about escalating tensions with Iran.”
Gabbard stated that it is important that both sides continue to strengthen this partnership that has long had support from both Democrat and Republican leaders.

“As we work toward mutual prosperity for our people through economic growth, science, health, the environment, security, and more, we recognize that everyone on our planet, we are all one family. There is no place for hate, bigotry, ignorance and prejudice.”
Gabbard is a former Co-Chair of the Congressional Caucus on India and Indian Americans. She has also promoted greater trade between Hawaii and India, leading the successful effort to formally create a sister-state relationship between Hawaii and Goa, India.

