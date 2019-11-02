Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

UAD leader expresses dismay over Pak denying visa to Punjab govt delegation

UAD leader expresses dismay over Pak denying visa to Punjab govt delegation
November 02
10:49 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

AMRITSAR: United Akali Dal leader Satnam Singh Manawa on Friday expressed concern over the denial of visa by Pakistan to a delegation of the Punjab government for visiting the country to celebrate the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak. UAD convenor Manawa criticised the move of the Pakistan High Commission and termed it is a very unfortunate incident.

He also urged Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to waive the USD 20 fee for visiting the Kartarpur Corridor. Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has termed as “extremely unfortunate” the denial of permission/visa to Punjab ministers, MPs and MLAs to visit Sri Nankana Sahib in Pakistan.

Khan will open the Kartarpur Corridor on November 9, ahead of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak on November 12. India and Pakistan last week signed the agreement on the Corridor that will allow Indian pilgrims to undertake visa-free visit to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, the shrine of the Sikh religion’s founder Guru Nanak Dev in Pakistan, notwithstanding a chill in bilateral ties over Kashmir.

The agreement will allow 5,000 Indian pilgrims daily to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib where Guru Nanak spent last 18 years of his life. The corridor will connect the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in India’s Punjab with Darbar Sahib at Kartarpur, just 4 kilometres from the International Border, located at Narowal district of Pakistan’s Punjab province.

Indian pilgrims of all faiths and persons of Indian origin can use the corridor and the travel will be visa-free. Each visitor would be required to pay USD 20 as fee, though India has requested Pakistan not to charge the Indian pilgrims. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Should Britain return the treasures it looted from India?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

Wishing a Very Happy Birthday To Superstar @iamsrk #HappyBirthdaySRK #HappyBirthdayShahRukhKhan #SRK54
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- November 2, 2019, 5:44 am

Indian-origin researcher wins award for work on #Batteries - https://t.co/lBAKSvNVRf Get your news featured use… https://t.co/d0YZyHeRf8
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- November 2, 2019, 5:38 am

India, US discuss trade; resolve to boost cooperation - https://t.co/C8ExPZGqur Get your news featured use… https://t.co/mcF4Ep2hWa
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- November 2, 2019, 5:36 am

US-based Indian engineer in Green Card backlog dies - https://t.co/SSOmlEEirB Get your news featured use… https://t.co/OD1hCTQvpZ
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- November 2, 2019, 5:35 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.