UAE: Indian expat honoured after he returns bag containing cash

September 13
11:37 2020
DUBAI: The honesty of an Indian expat shone through the outbreak of Covid-19 and financial crunch all around as he returned an unattended bag containing $14,000 in cash and gold worth 200,000 dirham to the police here on Saturday.

Rich James Kamal Kumar handed over the bag to the Al Qusais Police Station after finding it unattended.

Senior police officers presented him with a certificate of appreciation for alerting the authorities and highlighted their keenness to strengthen the concept of community partnership, reported dubai92.com. Kumar also thanked the Dubai Police for the recognition, and added that it made him proud.

