India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

UAE mediates secret peace roadmap between India, Pak: Report

UAE mediates secret peace roadmap between India, Pak: Report
March 22
13:36 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: The India-Pakistan ceasefire marked a milestone in secret talks brokered by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) that began months earlier, according to a Bloomberg news report.

The UAE, which has historic trade and diplomatic links with India and Pakistan, has taken a more assertive international role under de facto ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Bloomberg report said.

About 24 hours after military chiefs from India and Pakistan surprised the world last month with a rare joint commitment to respect a 2003 ceasefire agreement, a top UAE diplomat flew to New Delhi for a quick one-day visit, the report said.

The official UAE readout of the February 26 meeting gave few clues of what Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed spoke about with Indian counterpart S. Jaishankar, noting they “discussed all regional and international issues of common interest and exchanged views on them”, the report said.

The ceasefire, the newspaper quoted officials as saying, is only the beginning of a larger roadmap to forge a lasting peace between the neighbours, both of which have nuclear weapons and spar regularly over a decades-old territory dispute.

The next step in the process, the officials said, involves both sides reinstating envoys in New Delhi and Islamabad, who were pulled out in 2019. Then comes the hard part, talks on resuming trade and a lasting resolution on Kashmir, the subject of three wars since India, the Bloomberg report said.

Last week, Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa asked India “to bury the past and move forward” while saying the military was ready to enter talks to resolve “all our outstanding issues”.

The comments came a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan called for a resolution on Kashmir, which he described as “the one issue that holds us back”. On March 20, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to wish his Pakistani counterpart well after the latter was diagnosed with Covid-19, another sign that relations between the countries are getting warmer.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Do you think UN should intervene in Myanmar?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition


Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – KB Home in Santa Clara

KB Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – MYBETTING.IN

best indian betting sites

ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

Asiabet

We make it easier for you by providing you with the latest news, celebrity gossip, and useful articles. Today we are bringing you a new form of entertainment, online casino India.

Casinoexpressindia.com is a website specialized in providing the folk of India with the best online casino out there.

Time to read some reviews about online casinos and start playing some fun games.

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

'Vande Bharat' mission brings back ... - https://t.co/5hgB3rN915 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AirAsia #AirIndia #CanadianFlightsCorona #CandaTravel #CoronaAirTravelGuidelines #Flights #IndiaTravel #IndiGo #JustinTrudeau #NewTravelBlogs #SpiceJet #Tours #Travel
h J R

- March 22, 2021, 9:16 am

'Trump could be culpable for role in ... - https://t.co/JGovdy9f4w Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci #CapitolRiots #China #CoronaVaccine #CoronaVaccineNews #Coronavirus #Covid19Crisis #COVID19USA #Democrats #DonaldTrump #HardestHitCOuntry #JoeBiden
h J R

- March 22, 2021, 9:14 am

Kejriwal sets stage for Punjab ... - https://t.co/koYxF0yNCH Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AmrinderSIngh #BikramSinghMajithia #DelhiSikhGurdwaraManagementCommitte #FarmBills #IndiapostNewsPaprPunjab #KanganaRanaut #KisanRally #LPU #PawanTinu #PunabNewsIndiapost
h J R

- March 22, 2021, 9:09 am

How will Covid vaccines affect ... - https://t.co/9NifSmeq4R Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AirAsia #AirIndia #CandaTravel #CoronaAirTravelGuidelines #Flights #IndiaTravel #IndiGo #JustinTrudeau #NewTravelBlogs #SpiceJet #Tours #TravelBlogging #TravelDiaries
h J R

- March 22, 2021, 9:03 am

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.