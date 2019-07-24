Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

UAE to give visa-on-arrival to Indian passport holders

UAE to give visa-on-arrival to Indian passport holders
July 24
11:54 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

DUBAI: For those with family and friends back home in India, visiting the United Arab Emirates (UAE) could be a hassle free process if they are already residency visa holders of the UK or the European Union.

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai has issued a reminder to residents that may wish to bring family members and friends on a visit to the UAE, the Gulf News reported.

A video, uploaded on the GDRFA’s social networking sites earlier this week, says: “Indian citizens holding normal passports with a residence visa from the UK and European Union countries can take an entry permit on all UAE entry points provided the validity of the residence visa issues by the UK or European union is not less than six months.”

Indian passengers can then proceed to the Marhaba service counter to get their entry permit for a fee of 100 dirhams and 20 dirhams service charges, and continue on to the passport control.

The maximum period to stay in the UAE is 14 days and can be extended once for a renewal fee of 250 dirhams and 20 dirhams service fee.

Once the extension is made, travellers can stay for 28 more days. IANS

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – SUMMERHILL HOMES

Attached Homes in Fremont, CA

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – TRACY HILLS

Tracy Hills

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Rajya Sabha I would like to categorically assure the House that no such… https://t.co/jg0zVjLb1W
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- July 23, 2019, 5:48 am

#India's moon mission the launch of #Chandrayaan2 India Successfully Launches #Chandrayaan at 02:43 PM Watch the L… https://t.co/Al89bNTDcB
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- July 22, 2019, 9:18 am

When experiencing the world dualistically, there’s a pervasive sense of “us” and “them,” or “self” and “other.” Rea… https://t.co/sGVfyyRP6E
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- July 22, 2019, 7:14 am

Guru is one who is out of the mess. By practising loving-kindness meditation, you can learn to see the lives of oth… https://t.co/XTgFKIdKZm
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- July 22, 2019, 7:12 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.