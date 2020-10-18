India Post News Paper

UAE's Sheikh Abdullah inspects Hindu temple site in Abu Dhabi

October 18
11:40 2020
ABU DHABI: Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, inspected the site of Abu Dhabi’s first ever Hindu temple and reviewed its construction progress. The foundation stone of the temple was laid in April last year and work started from December, which is expected to be completed in 2022, the Khaleej Times reported on Friday.

During the site inspection, Sheikh Abdullah met representatives of BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, the community-based social and spiritual organisation building the temple. The Minister also held discussions with Pujya Brahmavihari Swami, leader of the Hindu community and head of BAPS Hindu Mandir.

Following the meeting, Brahmavihari Swami highlighted how the project team and the entire Hindu community were dedicated to making this long-term contribution to the UAE. “It is a unique chance to not just preserve ancient art and architecture, but to create new art and a new legacy that will last for thousands of years,” he was quoted as saying in the Khaleej Times report.

“In these challenging times of the Covid-19 pandemic, such a project of global harmony will regenerate faith and hope, and celebrate the unique friendship between India and the UAE and their dedication to progress and peace,” he added. Pavan Kapoor, Ambassador of India to the UAE, who was part of the discussions, noted how the temple would serve a sizeable population of the UAE and the Gulf.

    © 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

