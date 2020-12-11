India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Uber asks US Guvs to give drivers early access to Covid vax

Uber asks US Guvs to give drivers early access to Covid vax
December 11
13:10 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW YORK: Ride-hailing major Uber has sent letters to every US governor to give its drivers and delivery people priority when it comes to distributing the Covid-19 vaccine, saying that they are essential workers.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recommended the first batch of vaccines go to health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities, with essential workers — including those in transportation — following in a second phase.

According to a report from The Verge, it’s up to each state to decide the specifics of their vaccine distribution plan.

“After nine months on the frontlines keeping their communities running, we are asking governors in all 50 states to prioritize drivers and delivery people for early vaccine access,” Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi was quoted as saying to The Verge.

The report also said that the Uber made a similar appeal to the CDC earlier this week, saying in a letter that early access to a Covid-19 vaccine “would help drivers and delivery people continue to play their essential role while also reducing the risk that they may inadvertently contract, or possibly transmit the virus.”

In the letter to state governors, Khosrowshahi argued that Uber can use their services to remove transportation barriers faced by individuals who will need to travel to their vaccination appointments.

Both letters point to the use of Uber by health care workers, restaurants, and people relying on delivery to stay at home during the pandemic.

While Uber is asking for its workers to be considered essential, the company has long been criticized for repeatedly fighting to classify those same drivers as contractors rather than employees.

Meanwhile, a high-powered US vaccine advisory panel endorsed mass use of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, putting the country just one step away from a historic vaccination campaign against a virus that has killed more than 292,000 Americans.

The US Food and Drug Administration is expected to follow the panel’s recommendation anytime now, setting the stage for the largest vaccination drive in America’s history.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Question for the week Do you think Sonia or Rahul Gandhi will step down?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – COUNTRY OF LA

    LAC For YOU

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    #Uber asks US Guvs to give drivers ... - https://t.co/GtVf3X7dSy Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AirAsia #AirIndia #CandaTravel #CoronaAirTravelGuidelines #COVIDVaccine #IndiGo #JustinTrudeau #NewTravelBlogs #SpiceJet #Tours #Travel #TravelBlogging #TravelDiaries
    h J R

    - December 11, 2020, 7:40 am

    India-China ties badly damaged due to ... - https://t.co/Y9OQNdRaSw Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #BJP #BorderAreas #CCP #ChineseArmy #DishonetChina #GalwanValley #GlobalTimes #IndiaChinaFaceOff #IndiaChinaHeat #IndiaDefeatsChina #IndianArmy #LAC #Ladakh
    h J R

    - December 11, 2020, 7:34 am

    @ndtv: NASA Selects Indian-American Astronaut Raja Chari For Manned Mission To Moon https://t.co/MCJmV1lzdC https://t.co/VIiwnOkssu
    h J R

    - December 11, 2020, 7:29 am

    #YouTube's new feature to warn ... - https://t.co/F7ppFYP8n8 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #CyberBullyingOnYoutube #PreventBullying #Techbiz #ToxicComments #ToxicContent #YoutubeFeaturesUpdates #YouTubeHate #YouTubeMoney #YouTUbeNewLaws #YoutuberMoneyCalculation
    h J R

    - December 11, 2020, 6:41 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.