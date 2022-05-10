India Post News Paper

Uber Cup 2022: India crush USA 4-1; enter quarterfinals

May 10
14:05 2022
BANGKOK: India stormed into the quarterfinals of the ongoing BWF Uber Cup 2022 after crushing USA 4-1 in Bangkok.

In the Group D encounter, World No. 7 PV Sindhu started the proceedings against Jennie Gai. Sindhu completed dominated both the games and clinched victory 21-10, 21-11 in a match that lasted 26 minutes.
In the second clash, the women’s doubles pair of Tanisha Crasto and Treesa Jolly thrashed Francesca Corbett and Allison Lee 21-19, 21-10 in the encounter that lasted 34 minutes.

Aakarshi Kashyap locked horns with Esther Shi in the third match. The USA shuttler lost 18-21, 11-21 in 34 minutes. Then, the duo of Shruti Mishra and Simran Singhi lost to Lauren Lam and Kodi Tang Lee. After losing in the first game by 12-21, the Indian pair made a comeback winning the second game 21-17. But the pair from the USA clinched victory in the third game 21-13.

In the final clash, Ashmita Chaliha took on Natalie Chi. The Indian shuttler beat her opponent 21-18, 21-13 in 31 minutes. Earlier, Team India had defeated Canada 4-1 in their opening match.

With two back-to-back wins, India have secured their quarterfinals spot.(ANI)

#sportsBadminton ChampionshipBadminton IndiaBWF Uber Cup 2022India vs USAPV Sindhu IndiaPV-sindhu-Uber Cup 2022Uber Cup 2022 India
