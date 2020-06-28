India Post News Paper

Udaipur Film City turning into a reality

Udaipur Film City turning into a reality
June 28
11:28 2020
JAIPUR: Udaipur, it seems, will finally be getting a Film City in its vicinity. The Rajasthan Chief Minister’s Office has written to the Revenue Department requesting suggestions and proposals regarding land allotment in Gogunda, Mukesh Madhwani, Udaipur Film Sangharsh Samiti chairperson, told IANS.

He said Laxman Singh Shekhawat, Joint Secretary, recently wrote to the Principal Secretary, Revenue to provide information regarding the land. The letter was received on Thursday, he added.

The demand for the Film City in Udaipur has been raised under Madhwani for the last ten years. Initially, there was a challenge to get the land for the Film City in Udaipur, however, with his persistent efforts in collaboration with the Udaipur administration, the land was finally identified in Gogunda near Udaipur.

The proposal for this land was sent to the state government a few months back and the latter has now renewed its interest in the matter, he said. “The government is showing a positive attitude and we are just waiting for the announcement”, said Madhwani adding that they have investors ready to invest money in the Film City.

Once the project is ready, it will boost tourism and will also generate employment for one lakh people, he said.

