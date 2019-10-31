Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

`Uddhav dismayed by Fadnavis’s `no 50-50 promise’ remark’

`Uddhav dismayed by Fadnavis’s `no 50-50 promise’ remark’
October 31
16:35 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray Thursday expressed `disappointment’ over Chief Minister Devendra Fadnvais’s statement that the BJP had not promised `fifty-fifty’ formula for power-sharing in Maharashtra, sources said.

Sena MLAs met at the party headquarters here and elected Eknath Shinde as the leader of its legislature wing. Sources said that the Sena chief, who was present at the meeting, expressed disappointment over Fadnavis’s comment that no fifty-fifty formula – denoting equal sharing of power – was promised to the Sena.

Thackeray, sources said, also stressed that he intended to get a larger share of power in the alliance government compared to the 2014 arrangement. The Sena chief also told his party’s legislators that the BJP so far has not offered any power-sharing formula for government formation, the sources added. The two saffron allies have not been able to work out the power-sharing arrangement despite getting a clear majority in the state elections, the results of which were announced on October 24. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Should Britain return the treasures it looted from India?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

RT @ANI: Chancellor of Germany, Angela Merkel arrives in Delhi for the fifth India-Germany Inter Governmental Consultations (IGC). Jitendra…
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- October 31, 2019, 5:13 pm

Pak violated its obligations under Vienna Convention in Jadhav's case: #ICJ Prez tells UNGA -… https://t.co/MzzXzQ8XZi
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- October 31, 2019, 11:12 am

Two Indian-Americans seeking Republican Party nomination for congressional district polls in Texas -… https://t.co/7a3pLgxhMt
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- October 31, 2019, 11:10 am

Ganga Ram hospital doctor appointed faculty member at Rochester University in US - https://t.co/xLXmss1ldh Get you… https://t.co/k6FV33EEgo
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- October 31, 2019, 11:08 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.