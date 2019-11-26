Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Uddhav set to be elected leader of Sena-NCP-Cong combine

Uddhav set to be elected leader of Sena-NCP-Cong combine
November 26
16:57 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MUMBAI: In the changing political dynamics in Maharashtra after the resignation of Devendra Fadnavis as chief minister, the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine has decided to elect Uddhav Thackeray as its leader to stake claim for government formation, a senior Sena leader said on Tuesday.

Shiv Sena is the second largest party in the state Assembly with 56 MLAs, after the BJP which won 105 seats, and entitled to be invited by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to stake claim for government formation after BJP’s Fadnavis announced his resignation.

“Uddhav Thackeray will be elected the leader of the three parties to stake claim for government formation at the evening meeting scheduled to be held in a city hotel. The three parties – Sena, NCP and Congress – will then submit a joint statement to the governor to stake claim for government formation,” the Sena leader said.

Most of the issues among the Sena, NCP and Congress have been sorted out, a senior NCP leader said. “I don’t think the three parties would need any more time to stake claim for government formation,” he said.

A senior official from Vidhan Bhavan said that with Fadnavis announcing his decision to quit, there was no need to hold a floor test in the Assembly on Wednesday, as directed by the Supreme Court. “Instead, the governor may invite the second largest party – Shiv Sena – to stake claim for government formation,” he said.

The governor will require a joint statement from the Sena, NCP and Congress along with signatures of their MLAs. The Sena’s 56 MLAs along with the NCP and Congress’ 54 and 44 legislators, respectively, would take the combine’s tally to 154 in the 288-member House, where the majority mark is 145.

Three days after he was sworn in, Fadnavis on Tuesday announced his resignation, saying the BJP no longer has majority after his deputy, NCP’s Ajit Pawar, quit citing “personal reasons”. Ajit Pawar, who only last week crossed over to the BJP camp and was sworn in along with Fadnavis in the early hours of Saturday morning, resigned earlier in the day.

Fadnavis made the announcement ahead of the floor test his government was supposed to face on Wednesday as per the Supreme Court’s directions. The BJP and the Sena fought the last month’s Assembly polls in an alliance, secured a comfortable majority by winning 105 and 56 seats respectively.

The Sena, however, broke its three-decade-long ties with the BJP after the latter declined to share the chief minister’s post. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Has Ayodhya verdict boosted India's secular image?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

Uddhav set to be elected leader of Sena-#NCP-Cong combine - https://t.co/zE1QxHNtZD Get your news featured use… https://t.co/BIC21QMf2P
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- November 26, 2019, 11:27 am

Indian-American student's kin express shock over her killing - https://t.co/t5mZtchNSH Get your news featured use… https://t.co/Ow85JaR5oZ
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- November 26, 2019, 11:22 am

India, #Israel share and value same principles of democracy: Modi - https://t.co/mPnTtkm2j6 Get your news featured… https://t.co/CPjLXsWx7k
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- November 26, 2019, 11:19 am

Ayodhya verdict: Sunni Waqf Board not to file review petition, yet to decide on 5-acre plot -… https://t.co/20ICecrHwi
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- November 26, 2019, 11:17 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.