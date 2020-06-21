US equities post modest weekly gains amid COVID concerns, mixed data NEW YORK: US stocks eked out modest weekly gains as investors digested a slew of key economic data while grappling with fears of a resurgence in coronavirus infections across the...

Trump fires prosecutor who refused to resign: US attorney general WASHINGTON: US Attorney General William Barr said that President Donald Trump has fired Attorney for the Southern District of New York Geoffrey Berman, who refused to step down over unfinished...

Qureshi threatens India of retaliation amid LoC tensions, UNSC membership ISLAMABAD: India’s landslide victory through an unopposed inclusion into the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) as a non-permanent member has irked the Imran Khan-led government in Pakistan, as angry reactions...

During standoff in Ladakh, remembering another China, India, Vietnam story A strategy to undermine China beyond recovery has been spelt out by the closest Sinologist in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet, Ramdas Athawale, MP from Maharashtra and Minister of State...

ITBP practices Yoga at 18,800 feet on India-China border NEW DELHI: Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel, deployed at India-China border, performed Yoga at the height of 18,800 feet at snow covered Himalayan peaks on Indian-China border in Ladakh on...

UK COVID-19 deaths rise to 42,589 as another 128 patients die LONDON: Another 128 COVID-19 patients have died in Britain as of Friday afternoon, bringing the total coronavirus-related death toll in the country to 42,589, the British Department of Health and...

6 staffers working on Trump’s Tulsa rally test COVID-19 positive WASHINGTON: Six staffers working on US President Donald Trump’s upcoming rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, have tested positive for the coronavirus, or COVID-19, a campaign spokesman said. “Per safety protocols, campaign...

US National Institutes of Health halts clinical trial of HCQ WASHINGTON: The US National Institutes of Health (NIH) announced that it has halted a clinical trial to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of the anti-malaria drug, hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) for the...

India says China’s claim over Galwan unacceptable NEW DELHI: The government on Saturday called China’s claim over Ladakhs Galwan Valley unacceptable and clarified that the violent faceoff, in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed, had taken place...

Chinese social media deletes Modi’s remarks on border row NEW DELHI: Known for government control and censorship, Chinese social media has now removed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech and India’s official statements on the border row. Modi’s June 18...

Yoga helps ‘confidently negotiate challenges’: Modi NEW DELHI: In what can be seen as a subtle message in the backdrop of the recent India-China face-off in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed and reportedly a similar...

Armed forces given freedom to take any necessary step: Modi NEW DELHI: In a significant announcement in the wake of the tensions with China on the Line of Actual Control (LAC), Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that his...

Well prepared to respond to any contingency: IAF chief HYDERABAD: Indian Air Force chief R.K.S Bhadauria on Saturday said that the Indian armed forces are well prepared and suitably deployed to respond to any contingency. He said the security scenario...

5 Life Lessons You Can Draw from the Coronavirus Pandemic The world was going about in its usual rhythm when Coronavirus pandemic spread and disrupted people’s lives in ways unexpected. As a highly contagious virus that spreads through human contact,...

US stands by India in its face-off with China in Ladakh NEW DELHI: The US on Friday made it clear that it stood by India in the stand-off with China along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh where Chinese aggression...

Bound by agreements, Indian soldiers did not use firearms against Chinese troops NEW DELHI: The 20 Indian soldiers killed in the violent stand-off with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Galwan valley of Ladakh, did not use the firearms...

CG of India invites yoga lovers for virtual celebrations of 6th Int’l Day of Yoga This year’s theme is ‘GharGhar se Yoga – Yoga at Home’; in partnership with various organizations, the annual celebration of yoga will also be dedicated to the ‘Corona Warriors’ – the front...

England brewery to withdraw Lord Hanuman beer Madhu Patel CHICAGO: Upset Indian Americans over Sheffield (England) based Neepsend Brew Co., have asked it to withdraw its “Hanuman” beer; calling it highly disquieting The pitch of protest led...

London luxury retailer MatchesFashion apologizes Madhu Patel CHICAGO: Within 24-hours of protest from a large group of Indians, The Shard (London) headquartered “global luxury-shopping destination” MatchesFashion apologized and removed Swim Shorts carrying images of deities;...