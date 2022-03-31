India Post News Paper

UK Foreign Secy to discuss Russia-Ukraine crisis with Jaishankar: UK envoy

UK Foreign Secy to discuss Russia-Ukraine crisis with Jaishankar: UK envoy
March 31
11:15 2022
NEW DELHI: Alex Ellis, the British High Commissioner to India on Wednesday indicated that talks between UK Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar may include the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

“I don’t want to comment on specific issues regarding Ukraine. What I would say is that the principles of UN Charter are important to us all. That is exactly what our Foreign Secretary will be talking with Jaishankar on March 31,” Ellis told ANI.
He made these remarks during Queen Elizabeth II‘s birthday party at British High Commission in Delhi.

“But there are many other aspects as well – the climate change challenge, the long-term challenge of trade, of health. So, we will have to look at all of these challenges together. But together UK and India are quite a might force,” said the British High Commissioner to India.

He said Truss is visiting India to have “deep talks” with Jaishankar.

“Our PMs (UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi) have signed a new, much deeper partnership, a strategic partnership. We want to work together to develop that, including in defence and security. That’s why our Foreign Secy is coming here to have deep talks with Jaishankar,” he said.

Ellis said that there is much “more we can do to develop our defence and security links to deal with many issues. The issue around sovereignty, of international law, of territorial integrity – the common issues for us all to deal with.”

At the Queen’s Birthday Party at the British High Commission, Ellis spoke in Hindi and said, “…Last year was very difficult due to COVID. Nowadays it is difficult in Ukraine due to Russia…”

Moreover, Amitabh Kant, CEO of Niti Ayog at Queen Elizabeth II’s birthday party said that, “We’ve had long, historic relations with Britain but we’ve very vibrant relations in world of trade, investment, climate change, sustainability and many areas of growth and partnership.”

“We have a very vibrant, dynamic and very energetic relationship that is going to grow and expand in the years to come even further,” he added. Truss will pay an official visit to India on March 31 to hold talks with Jaishankar on regional and global issues of mutual interest. She would also participate in the inaugural edition of the India-UK Strategic Futures Forum, a track 1.5 Dialogue between the two countries hosted by the Indian Council of World Affairs and Policy Exchange, UK. (ANI)

Tags
