Maldives’ foreign minister receives Covishield’s jab, shares video MALE: Abdulla Shahid, the Maldivian Foreign Minister, on Monday received the Indian-made COVID-19 vaccine shot. Shahid tweeted a video in which he is being administered with the first of the...

UK PM Boris Johnson condemns military coup in Myanmar London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday condemned the military coup in Myanmar, where prominent civilian leaders were detained. Boris, in a Twitter post, said, “I condemn the coup...

Union Budget: FM proposes to set up central university in Leh NEW DELHI: For accessible higher education in Ladakh, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday proposed to set up a central university in Leh, while presenting Union Budget 2021-22. “For...

Finance Minister proposes to increase FDI limit to 74 pc in insurance companies NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday proposed to amend the Insurance Act 1938 to increase the permissible Foreign direct investment (FDI) limit from 49 per cent to 74...

Study: Afternoon naps are important for better mental readiness WASHINGTON: A research published in the online journal General Psychiatry shows that regular afternoon naps are associated with better mental agility in people. The study shows that afternoon napping is linked...

Rahul Gandhi will be in Parliament during Union Budget presentation NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be present in Lok Sabha on Monday during the presentation of Union Budget by Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, sources said. The Congress leader...

Amit Pangal receives an invitation for Iranian Boxing League NEW DELHI: Tokyo Olympics-bound Indian boxer Amit Panghal has received an invitation to participate in the seventh Iranian Boxing League. Currently, Panghal is practising at Bellary in Karnataka in India’s...

UN Chief condemns detention of Myanmar leaders, urges military to adhere to democratic norms NEW YORK: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned the detention of State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, President U Win Myint and other political leaders and expressed grave...

Union Cabinet approves budget 2021-22 NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet has approved the budget 2021-22 which will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament today. The meeting began at around 10:15 am ahead...

Siwan girl decides to visit 15 domestic tourist spots after PM Modi’s praise in Mann ki Baat SIWAN: Elated after being mentioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his first Mann Ki Baat programme this year, Priyanka Pandey of Bihar’s Siwan district has decided to visit more...

Sitharaman replaces Swadeshi ‘bahi khata’ with tablet as Union budget goes digital NEW DELHI: With the Union Budget 2021 set to be delivered in paperless form for the first time, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman replaced the Swadeshi ‘bahi khata’ and switched to...

Sitharaman meets President ahead of Union budget presentation NEW DELHI: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her team met President Ram Nath Kovind before presenting her third budget on Monday. She was accompanied by her deputy Anurag Thakur...

City Statement on Gandhi Statue The City of Davis condemns the vandalism that destroyed the statue of Mahatma Mohandas Gandhi in Central Park. We do not support any actions that include the destruction of property....

Delhi blast: CCTV shows cab at site, letter warns of ‘trailer’ NEW DELHI: Delhi Police Special Cell has obtained a CCTV footage showing a car dropping off two persons who walk towards the spot near the Israel Embassy where a minor...

8-yr-old Indian boy in Johns Hopkins ‘brightest students in the world’ list NEW YORK: Advay Misra, 8, an Indian student in New York, has been named among 1,400 of the “brightest students in the world” by the Johns Hopkins Center for Talented...

If peaceful protesting farmers abused, it’ll make movement stronger: British MP CHANDIGARH: A day after violence by a group of miscreants at Singhu on Delhi-Haryana border, British Labour Party MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi on Saturday warned that “if people in power...

India pre-eminent partner of US in Indo-Pacific: Blinken tells Jaishankar NEW YORK: American Secretary of State Antony Blinken “underscored India’s role as a pre-eminent partner of the US in the Indo-Pacific” during a discussion with Indian External Affairs Minister S....

Ind vs Eng: Archer, Burns, Stokes to begin training as visitors clear 2nd COVID-19 test CHENNAI: England pace spearhead Jofra Archer, batsman Rory Burns and all-rounder Ben Stokes will begin their training on Saturday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium for the upcoming first Test against...

Marvel is expanding its legacy collected edition as ‘Mighty Marvel Masterworks’ WASHINGTON: With the focus of catering classic material to audiences of all ages in a new format, Marvel Entertainment is expanding its legacy collected editions line, ‘Marvel Masterworks’ as ‘Mighty...