UK PM Boris Johnson condemns military coup in Myanmar

February 01
14:19 2021
London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday condemned the military coup in Myanmar, where prominent civilian leaders were detained.

Boris, in a Twitter post, said, “I condemn the coup and unlawful imprisonment of civilians, including Aung San Suu Kyi, in Myanmar. The vote of the people must be respected and civilian leaders released.”
Earlier, the Myanmar military declared a state of emergency in the country for one year, following the coup, where Aung San Suu Kyi, President U Win Myint and other senior officials have been detained by the military.

The state power has been handed over to Commander-in-Chief of Defense Services Min Aung Hlaing, while Myanmar’s first Vice-President Myint Swe will serve as the acting president of the country.

Telecommunications in the capital city of Naypyitaw and some other regions and states are also being cut off. The newly-elected lower house of the parliament was due to convene on Monday, however, the military called for a postponement. (ANI) 

