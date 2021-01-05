India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

UK PM imposes harsh lockdown for England amid COVID-19 new variant

UK PM imposes harsh lockdown for England amid COVID-19 new variant
January 05
10:15 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

LONDON: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson reimposed a lockdown in England on Monday as a more transmissible variant of Covid-19 fuels a surge in infections and hospitalizations across the country.

“Since the pandemic began last year, the whole of United Kingdom has been engaged in a great national effort to fight COVID and there is no doubt that in fighting the old variant of the virus, our collective efforts are working and would have continued to work. But we now have a new variant of the virus, and it has been both frustrating and alarming to see the speed with which the new variant is spreading,” Johnson said during an address to the nation.

“Our hospitals are under more pressure from COVID than at any time since the start of the pandemic. In England alone, the number of COVID patients in hospitals has increased by nearly a third in the last week to almost 27,000 and that number is 40 per cent higher than the first peak in April,” he added.

The announcement for England follows an announcement earlier Monday that Scotland would go into lockdown. Wales and Northern Ireland, the other two nations of the United Kingdom, were already in lockdown.

Johnson pointed out that the number of deaths in the country over the last one week were up by 20 per cent and will rise further.

“With most of the country already under extreme measures, it’s clear that we need to do more together to bring this new variant under control while our vaccines are rolled out. In England, we must therefore go into a national lockdown which is tough enough to contain this variant. That means the government is once again instructing you to stay at home,” he said.

Johnson said that citizens may be permitted to leave home for limited reasons such as “shop for essentials, seek medical assistance or to escape domestic abuse”.

He announced that primary schools, secondary schools, and colleges across England will move to remote permit provision starting Tuesday, except for vulnerable children and the children of key workers.

The UK Prime Minister said that outdoor sports venues will have to close. But unlike spring’s lockdown, nurseries will not be shuttered, elite sports can go ahead, and places of worship will remain open on the basis that attendees adhere to social distancing rules.

CNN reported that the UK is back in crisis mode as new daily Covid-19 cases soared above 50,000 cases for nearly a week, and hospitalizations exceed April’s peak. (ANI) 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Is the Chinese Govt nervous that the Citizen Journalist will expose the Wuhan Virus conspiracy?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – COUNTY OF LA

    LAC For YOU

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    Dalai Lama congratulates Pelosi on ... - https://t.co/7n1RjYOXuI Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci #China #CoronaVaccine #CoronaVaccineNews #Coronavirus #Covid19Crisis #DalaiLama #Democrats #DiseaseControlAndPrevention #DonaldTrump #HardestHitCOuntry
    h J R

    - January 5, 2021, 10:45 am

    SII, Bharat Biotech bury the hatchet - https://t.co/x4Pryui696 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AdarPoonawala #AnthonyFauci #BharatBiotech #CoronaCasesIndia #CoronaPatients #CoronaVaccineNews #CoronaVaccineUpdates #CovaxiUpdates #Covaxin #Health #Healthcare
    h J R

    - January 5, 2021, 10:38 am

    India has increased speed, scale ... - https://t.co/ZsRG2n3m3G Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #CovidCasesIndia #41LakhCases #BJP #DailyCasesIndia #DevelopmentSpeed #Healthcare #ICMR #IndiaDevelopmentSpeed #IndiaCoronaCases #IndiaCovid19Tally #IndiaFightsCorona
    h J R

    - January 5, 2021, 10:34 am

    India's CEC not visiting #Kazakhstan ... - https://t.co/4Oqu8TPCR0 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #41LakhCases #CoronavirusVaccineUpdates #DailyCasesIndia #Healthcare #ICMR #IndiasChiefElectionCommissioner #IndiaCoronaCases #IndiaCovid19Tally #IndiaFightsCorona
    h J R

    - January 5, 2021, 10:20 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.