UK PM raises concern about Hong Kong, Xinjiang in phone call with Chinese President Xi

UK PM raises concern about Hong Kong, Xinjiang in phone call with Chinese President Xi
October 30
14:16 2021
LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday spoke to Chinese President Xi Jinping and discussed several issues, including action to address the climate crisis, global trade and Afghanistan.

During their phone conversation, Johnson raised concerns about the “erosion of democracy” in Hong Kong and the human rights situation in Xinjiang province.
“The Prime Minister (Boris Johnson) spoke to China’s President Xi Jinping this morning in an extensive conversation. They discussed a range of issues, including action to address the climate crisis ahead of COP26, global trade and economic cooperation, and security and human rights,” Downing Street said in a statement.

They also discussed wider international security issues, including the situation in Afghanistan. “The leaders recognised that there were areas of disagreement and difficulty in the bilateral relationship. The Prime Minister raised the United Kingdom’s concerns about the erosion of democracy in Hong Kong and human rights in Xinjiang,” the statement.

Johnson acknowledged China’s new Nationally Determined Contribution and welcomed their work on the COP15 Biodiversity Summit, noting how critical protecting nature is to our overall climate objectives.

He emphasised the importance of all countries stepping up their ambition on climate change at COP26 and taking concrete action to cut emissions and expedite the transition to renewable energy, including phasing out coal.

Both leaders agreed to cooperate on areas of shared interest, such as developing clean and green technology and supporting the sustainable recovery of the global economy. (ANI)

